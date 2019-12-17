Golf Digest Podcast2 hours ago

Harold Varner III on cutting his parents' grass, pep talks from Michael Jordan, and playing in the final group at a major

By
Sam Greenwood

Harold Varner III wasn't the only golfer to suffer a painful finish at a major championship in 2019. But we're guessing he's the only one who called Michael Jordan to talk about it.

The engaging 29-year-old joined the Golf Digest Podcast to talk about his relationship with the basketball legend, that hectic Sunday at Bethpage Black, how he stays grounded by cutting his parents' grass and a whole lot more.

While Varner is still in search of a first PGA Tour title, he might just lead the tour in cracking jokes—and positive vibes.

"I love playing golf," Varner said, "and I love seeing the world."

And we loved our chat. Plus, Daniel Rapaport reports from a wild week at the Presidents Cup, and Sam Weinman and Keely Levins join me to talk about Korn Ferry Tour Q School and Tiger Woods' incredible year. Please have a listen:

