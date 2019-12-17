Harold Varner III on cutting his parents' grass, pep talks from Michael Jordan, and playing in the final group at a major

Harold Varner III wasn't the only golfer to suffer a painful finish at a major championship in 2019. But we're guessing he's the only one who called Michael Jordan to talk about it.

The engaging 29-year-old joined the Golf Digest Podcast to talk about his relationship with the basketball legend, that hectic Sunday at Bethpage Black , how he stays grounded by cutting his parents' grass and a whole lot more.

While Varner is still in search of a first PGA Tour title, he might just lead the tour in cracking jokes—and positive vibes.

"I love playing golf," Varner said, "and I love seeing the world."

And we loved our chat. Plus, Daniel Rapaport reports from a wild week at the Presidents Cup, and Sam Weinman and Keely Levins join me to talk about Korn Ferry Tour Q School and Tiger Woods' incredible year. Please have a listen: