Trending
Masterpiece

Happy Monday: Here's a painting of Phil Mickelson dressed as a 17th century Dutch cavalier

By
31 minutes ago

Phil Mickelson's foray into social media the past year has produced its share of art works. But the masterpiece—or should we say, Masters piece—that made the digital rounds on Monday takes that phenomenon to a new level.

Matt Landers is a painter specializing in oil canvasing. A fact we only know thanks to this thing of beauty:

Loading

View on Instagram

According to the caption, Landers is putting together a series of Masters' champions seen through the prisms of "old masters" paintings. This Mickelson joie de vivre is an homage to Dutch painter Frans Hals' "Laughing Cavalier." Or, as Landers says with a nod to Phil's workout routines, the "Laughing Calf-alier."

"Activating the calves while painting has transformed my brushwork, especially in areas of high detail. Painting bombs," Landers says. "However, the initial inspiration was simply that I thought ‘The Laughing Cavalier’ was just a perfect way to sum up one of my boyhood hero’s personality and how he plays the game of golf."

This is Landers' second part of the Masters collection. His first? Tiger Woods riding a stallion.

Loading

View on Instagram

We can only pray this leads to further golf-related works. Like the 2014 U.S. Ryder Cup team in "The Storm on the Sea of Galilee" or Jason Dufner as "Mona Lisa."

Matt, if you're reading this, our checkbook is heading your way. Write whatever number you want. We must have these.

WATCH: LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Masterpiece

Happy Monday: Here's a painting of Phil Mickelson dressed as a 17th century Dutch cavalier

31 minutes ago
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Week 3

3 hours ago
Gambling

Cowboys vs. Dolphins could wind up being the biggest point spread in NFL history

5 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The new NBA "tampering" fine is the pointless idea of the week

5 hours ago
Big Man On Campus

Your one-week college football star of the week: The person who played "Shout" at the Oregon...

5 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Eli Manning and the New York Giants are the laughing of...

21 hours ago
Viral Videos

Lexi Thompson had a hilarious reaction when someone yelled "FORE!" on her behalf

September 14, 2019
NSFL(ife)

Dutch amateur makes his submission for grossest-looking hands in golf

September 14, 2019
Celebrity Golfers

Zion Williamson keeps destroying things, snaps golf club in two with mighty swing

September 13, 2019
Deez Nuts

If Nick Saban really used this joke, maybe he's not the devil after all

September 13, 2019
Viral Videos

Brooks Koepka has nothing on sexy beast Kiradech Aphibarnrat practicing shirtless

September 13, 2019
Bring In The Robots

The spot that could have cost the Bucs the game should be enough to cancel all NFL referees

September 13, 2019
Not-So-Superman

Cam Newton dresses like 80-year-old grandmother, plays like one too

September 13, 2019
Back At It

Kevin Na's walk-in game is already in mid-season form at The Greenbrier

September 12, 2019
No thanks

Who in the world is buying this hideous hot dog sofa at Neiman Marcus for $7,100?!

September 12, 2019
From Russia With Love

Russian hockey team's new player-of-the-game trophy is an actual AK-47

September 12, 2019
Fails

It seems the Cleveland Browns banned the wrong fan for throwing beer, because, well, Cleveland...

September 12, 2019
"That Would Be That"

Watch Adam Gase announce that Sam Darnold has mono in most unintentionally hilarious way...

September 12, 2019
Related
The LoopHappy Monday: Here's a painting of Phil Mickelson d…
Golf News & ToursCameron Champ made winning a PGA Tour title look ea…
Golf News & ToursTour pros don't sound too concerned with the PGA To…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection