Trending
Winging It

Virginia Tech fan watching basketball, dancing and eating wings is the hero we deserve

By
an hour ago

At some point in elementary school, we all have to write a small report on someone who has inspired us. The selections vary drastically from Abraham Lincoln to Aretha Franklin to my personal hero (at the time) Steve Nash. Twitter wasn't around when I was in my prepubescent years, but there's no doubt in my mind that if it was and if I had seen the following tweet, this random person at Wednesday's Miami-Virginia Tech basketball game would've easily been my choice for the assignment.

In the third overtime of a hotly contested battle for NIT seeding, this VT fan still had the energy and endurance to support his squad and keep the hope alive. It doesn't matter that his team was trailing; he was going to give the Hokies everything he had. Jamming along to Wolfmother's "Joker and the Thief," this solitary hero flashed the dance moves of his generation all while holding a tray of chicken wings. Iconic.

RELATED: Fan screams at Brandon Ingram to help his bet, gets praised by announcer for his "loyalty"

This brings up quite a few questions... Where did he get the plate of wings? How is the security at Cassell Coliseum not cracking down on this when we can't even bring a water bottle into a high school gym? Did he eat all of those wings by himself or is he a team player? Most importantly, what sauces are we talking about here?

Despite not having all of the answers, we still know that this is a performance for the ages. Have you ever heard a better phrase than "Chicken wings and triple overtime?" That could be the new slogan for the United States. Put that in bold font in the Constitution.

We'll remember the highlights and final score—Virginia Tech ended up losing the game 102-95—for the days and weeks to come, but years from now, this will be what truly matters. A man living his best life while chowing down on some chicken.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Winging It

Virginia Tech fan watching basketball, dancing and eating wings is the hero we deserve

an hour ago
Gambling

Golf fans could not even believe that Byeong Hun An four-putted from 25 feet at the WGC-Mexico

an hour ago
Jehova's Witness

Nothing sums up the John Beilein era like this story of him trying to schedule a Cavs practice...

an hour ago
The Ageless One

Watching Ichiro Suzuki throw BP at Mariners spring training will restore your faith in...

3 hours ago
Office Humor

Webb Simpson part of elaborate wardrobe scripting prank against his caddie

3 hours ago
All The Feels

Sports produced two all-time father-son moments on Wednesday night

4 hours ago
Low Blow

Heads up, guys, if you bite your opponent's penis, you'll get a five-year ban from competitive...

February 19, 2020
Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda

Giancarlo Stanton—guy who played 18 games last year—says he would hit 80 HRs if he cheated the...

February 19, 2020
False Alarm

"Thank You Tiger" hashtag had golf Twitter sweating the future of Tiger Woods

February 19, 2020
Super Fans

This Masters-themed bathroom is a beautiful sight to behold

February 19, 2020
Shoulder Shrug

Ben Affleck confirms that Tom Brady is OUT in New England (not really ... but maybe)

February 18, 2020
Revenge of The Claw

Kawhi Leonard kicking a bottle of Gatorade out of his press conference is the highlight of...

February 18, 2020
The Grind

Tiger Woods digs through trash, Brooks Koepka goes sightseeing, and Holly Sonders celebrates a...

February 18, 2020
Hmmm....

Brooks Koepka says he 'forgot' he made a hole-in-one at Augusta. Wait, what?

February 18, 2020
Take Your Base

The over/under for Houston Astros batters hit by pitch this season is 83.5—smash that over

February 18, 2020
Monday Superlatives

The Slam Dunk judges were right

February 17, 2020
Hate To See It

Brad Marchand getting cross-checked from behind is the best video you'll see today

February 17, 2020
Tour Life

PGA Tour WAG concedes she can't compete with Tiger Woods on Valentine's Day

February 15, 2020
Related
The LoopVirginia Tech fan watching basketball, dancing and …
The LoopGolf fans could not even believe that Byeong Hun An…
The LoopNothing sums up the John Beilein era like this stor…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved