Guatemala volcano eruption engulfs PGA Tour Latinoamérica course

Guatemala's Fuego volcano eruption has claimed the lives of at least 60 people and displaced thousands from their homes. According to the country's National Coordination for Disaster Reduction, the "volcano of fire" sent plumes of smoke six miles into the air and lava into nearby villages. Volcanic ash has reportedly extended across a 12-mile radius, with winds increasing that coverage by the hour.

One area submerged in ash is La Reunion Golf Resort and Residences. The property has hosted a PGA Tour Latinoamérica tournament, the Stella Artois Open, since 2014, and sits just miles from the volcano:

Following Sunday's eruption, dozens of photos and videos of the course made their way to social media:

The Pete Dye-designed La Reunion opened in 2009, with Dye teaming up with his son Perry for the course. The resort was reportedly evacuated immediately following the eruption. Visit the RedCross to help donate to victims of the volcano eruption.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS