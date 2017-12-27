Taste of Your Medicine2 hours ago

Graham DeLaet trolls obnoxious, "Baba Booey"-yelling fans as he visits an office in this short, hilarious video

By

The life of a PGA Tour player is seemingly pretty idyllic, so it can be tough for us Average Joes to listen with a straight face when tour players complain about some issue that plagues them.

Perhaps, except, the fans who insist on yelling absurd things like "Mashed Potatoes!" and "Baba Booey!" at tour events. Most of the common-sense-thinking among us can agree that this tired phenomena might be ready to be phased out.

That's what made this video released by Graham DeLaet quite hilarious. He acknowledges that tour players love the fans who come to support tournaments and root for them. That is, until they start yelling random thoughts. Then it becomes an annoyance to all. DeLaet tackles the issue with a funny tone in this Christmas-themed video:

RELATED: Graeme McDowell is NOT a fan of "Baba Booey" shouts. Here's his NSFW reaction to one...

Point taken. We knew DeLaet had a good sense of humor, but this was really well done.

In fact, we'd go as far as to encourage the Canadian to make this a series of sorts -- going around to various offices around the world and yell at employees. Good stuff, Graham.

Graham DeLaet Baba Booey video.png

RELATED: An airing of 42 golf-related grievances in honor of Festivus

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

More from The Loop

Related
The LoopBunker at the El Camaleón course at Mayakoba looks …
The LoopWGC-Match Play: Rickie's run, G-Mac's comebacks, an…
The LoopWhy Graeme McDowell has a lot more on his mind than…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection