Trending
Comebacks

Graham DeLaet rips into silly fan complaining he let his fantasy golf team down

By
4 hours ago
Stuart Franklin

A back injury caused Graham DeLaet to leave the course early on Friday at the Northern Trust, but it didn't keep the Canadian off Twitter. After a silly obnoxious fan took a shot at DeLaet for letting his fantasy golf team down by withdrawing, the tour pro fired back.

A little harsh, perhaps, but warranted. It's amazing how many fans think professional athletes give a damn about their fantasy teams. They don't. Never have. Never will.

Minutes later, the another fan got involved -- and got shot down again by DeLaet.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to fans. You know what also shouldn't come as a surprise? Fantasy sports are UNPREDICTABLE. Things like WDs happen. These are the potential risks participants just have to roll with.

DeLaet shot an opening 74, which included a nifty splash shot out of a water hazard on the par-3 17th (Unfortunately, he missed the par putt). He started his second round with a bogey and a par before pulling out. DeLaet had given reason for fantasy gamers to plug him into their lineups after finishing T-7 in his previous start at the PGA Championship, his best career result in a major.

Currently No. 67 in the FedEx Cup standings, DeLaet's status for next week's playoff event, the Dell Technologies Championship, is up in the air. When DeLaet decides whether to play or not, we can guess a couple of guys who will be the last to know.

RELATED: Graham DeLaet roasts the USGA for proposed new rules

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Not Safe (To Do) For Work

Controller at Minnesota golf club made a lot more money from her job than she was supposed to

4 hours ago
Fun With Fantasy Football

Our 13 favorite golf-related fantasy football team names for 2017

4 hours ago
Comebacks

Graham DeLaet rips into silly fan complaining he let his fantasy golf team down

4 hours ago
Snake Eyes

Kenta Maeda's season statline looks like something out of the 'Twilight Zone'

5 hours ago
Tributes

Tony Finau loves Kobe Bryant so much that he wore these outrageous golf shoes on Mamba Day

6 hours ago
Just Chill Out

The internet (and LeBron James) is losing its mind over ONE Celtics fan burning an Isaiah...

a day ago
FIGHTS!

Watch Miguel Cabrera start a wild bench-clearing brawl in the Tigers-Yankees game

a day ago
Suited and Booted

OK fine, Conor McGregor dressing his son up like Mini-Me is adorable

a day ago
Nope

Sweet dreams, this Texas theater is hosting a clowns-only ‘IT’ screening

August 24, 2017
A Philly Pharewell

Philadelphia Eagles fan takes shot at his loser team from beyond the grave

August 24, 2017
Brock N' Roll

How many Browns quarterbacks would Brock Osweiler actually start over?

August 24, 2017
Viral Video

Brandt Snedeker can't unsee this god-forsaken golf swing

August 24, 2017
Thoughtful Tributes

Why Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn got serenaded by the crowd when it's not even his...

August 24, 2017
Tay Tay Tweets

9 things America has learned about Taylor Swift’s surprise (and typographically frightening)...

August 23, 2017
FedEx Cup

Hideki Matsuyama has a perfectly good reason for why his marriage was a secret

August 23, 2017
The Loop

Rory McIlroy shares some deep thoughts about the McGregor-Mayweather fight

August 23, 2017
Ew Gross

Starbucks’ new sushi burrito sounds like how zombie outbreaks start

August 23, 2017
Working a Double

This English soccer club used their social media guy as a sub...and still won

August 23, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionJim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection