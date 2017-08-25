Graham DeLaet rips into silly fan complaining he let his fantasy golf team down

A back injury caused Graham DeLaet to leave the course early on Friday at the Northern Trust, but it didn't keep the Canadian off Twitter. After a silly obnoxious fan took a shot at DeLaet for letting his fantasy golf team down by withdrawing, the tour pro fired back.

A little harsh, perhaps, but warranted. It's amazing how many fans think professional athletes give a damn about their fantasy teams. They don't. Never have. Never will.

Minutes later, the another fan got involved -- and got shot down again by DeLaet.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to fans. You know what also shouldn't come as a surprise? Fantasy sports are UNPREDICTABLE. Things like WDs happen. These are the potential risks participants just have to roll with.

DeLaet shot an opening 74, which included a nifty splash shot out of a water hazard on the par-3 17th (Unfortunately, he missed the par putt). He started his second round with a bogey and a par before pulling out. DeLaet had given reason for fantasy gamers to plug him into their lineups after finishing T-7 in his previous start at the PGA Championship, his best career result in a major.

Currently No. 67 in the FedEx Cup standings, DeLaet's status for next week's playoff event, the Dell Technologies Championship, is up in the air. When DeLaet decides whether to play or not, we can guess a couple of guys who will be the last to know.

