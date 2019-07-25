Good news, gamblers! There's a new way to lose money on college football this season!

The college football season is right around the corner, which is great news if you're a football fan. It's even better news if you're a gambler.
Seriously, is there anything better than waking up Saturday morning and perusing through a full, all-day slate of NCAA games? Researching the matchups and latest injury reports? Checking to see if there's been any line MOVEMENT? Positively exhilarating.
RELATED: 12 college football games to get excited about this season
But now there's a new way to
win lose betting on the sport. And you can do it while you wait for the season's opening kickoff during this wagering dry spell (Unless you're betting on baseball. Please don't tell us you're betting on baseball. . . ). For the first time, in additions to season-long win totals, Sportsbetting.ag is offering head-to-head win spreads for 30 college football rivalries. In other words, you can bet on which team will have more wins at the end of the season in a particular matchup. Fun!
Let's take the first matchup on the list, Alabama (-3.5) vs. Auburn as an example. You can either bet on Alabama to win over 3.5 more wins than Auburn or take Auburn to stay within three wins of its rival. Got it? If you're reading this post, we're guessing you've got it. Anyway, here's the full list:
Alabama (-3.5) vs. Auburn
Alabama (-4.5) vs. Tennessee
Baylor (-0.5) vs. TCU
Clemson (-5.5) vs. South Carolina
Florida (-1.5) vs. Florida State
Georgia (-3.5) vs. Auburn
Georgia (-2.5) vs. Florida
Georgia (-6.5) vs. Georgia Tech
Iowa State (-0.5) vs. Iowa
Kentucky (-3.5) vs. Louisville
LSU (-4.5) vs. Arkansas
Miami (-1.5) vs. Florida State
Michigan (-0.5) vs. Notre Dame
Michigan (-2.5) vs. Michigan State
Mississippi State (-3.5) vs. Ole Miss
Notre Dame (-2.5) vs. USC
Ohio State (-0.5) vs. Michigan
Oklahoma (-3.5) vs. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma (-3.5) vs. Texas
Oregon (-6.5) vs. Oregon State
Penn State (-2.5) vs. Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh (-0.5) vs. West Virginia
Stanford (-0.5) vs. California
Tennessee (-1.5) vs. Vanderbilt
Texas (-1.5) vs. Texas A&M
Utah (-2.5) vs. BYU
USC (-0.5) vs. Stanford
USC (-0.5) vs. UCLA
Washington (-1.5) vs. Washington State
Wisconsin (-1) vs. Minnesota
Now get back to your research. The season starts in less than a month.
RELATED: Meet the man who won $1.2 million betting on Tiger at the Masters