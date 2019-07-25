Good news, gamblers! There's a new way to lose money on college football this season!

The college football season is right around the corner, which is great news if you're a football fan. It's even better news if you're a gambler.

Seriously, is there anything better than waking up Saturday morning and perusing through a full, all-day slate of NCAA games? Researching the matchups and latest injury reports? Checking to see if there's been any line MOVEMENT? Positively exhilarating.

But now there's a new way to win lose betting on the sport. And you can do it while you wait for the season's opening kickoff during this wagering dry spell (Unless you're betting on baseball. Please don't tell us you're betting on baseball. . . ). For the first time, in additions to season-long win totals, Sportsbetting.ag is offering head-to-head win spreads for 30 college football rivalries. In other words, you can bet on which team will have more wins at the end of the season in a particular matchup. Fun!

Let's take the first matchup on the list, Alabama (-3.5) vs. Auburn as an example. You can either bet on Alabama to win over 3.5 more wins than Auburn or take Auburn to stay within three wins of its rival. Got it? If you're reading this post, we're guessing you've got it. Anyway, here's the full list:

Alabama (-3.5) vs. Auburn

Alabama (-4.5) vs. Tennessee

Baylor (-0.5) vs. TCU

Clemson (-5.5) vs. South Carolina

Florida (-1.5) vs. Florida State

Georgia (-3.5) vs. Auburn

Georgia (-2.5) vs. Florida

Georgia (-6.5) vs. Georgia Tech

Iowa State (-0.5) vs. Iowa

Kentucky (-3.5) vs. Louisville

LSU (-4.5) vs. Arkansas

Miami (-1.5) vs. Florida State

Michigan (-0.5) vs. Notre Dame

Michigan (-2.5) vs. Michigan State

Mississippi State (-3.5) vs. Ole Miss

Notre Dame (-2.5) vs. USC

Ohio State (-0.5) vs. Michigan

Oklahoma (-3.5) vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma (-3.5) vs. Texas

Oregon (-6.5) vs. Oregon State

Penn State (-2.5) vs. Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh (-0.5) vs. West Virginia

Stanford (-0.5) vs. California

Tennessee (-1.5) vs. Vanderbilt

Texas (-1.5) vs. Texas A&M

Utah (-2.5) vs. BYU

USC (-0.5) vs. Stanford

USC (-0.5) vs. UCLA

Washington (-1.5) vs. Washington State

Wisconsin (-1) vs. Minnesota

Now get back to your research. The season starts in less than a month.

