Podcast2 hours ago

Golf Digest Podcast: Stacy Lewis discusses her huge win for the city of Houston

By
PORTLAND, OR - SEPTEMBER 03: Stacy Lewis (USA) wins the 2017 LPGA Portland Classic on September 3, 2017, at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, OR. Lewis won after announcing before the tournament started that she was going to donate her winnings in Portland to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort. (Photo by Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Icon SportswirePORTLAND, OR - SEPTEMBER 03: Stacy Lewis (USA) wins the 2017 LPGA Portland Classic on September 3, 2017, at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, OR. Lewis won after announcing before the tournament started that she was going to donate her winnings in Portland to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort. (Photo by Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stacy Lewis is a two-time major champ and a former World No. 1, but the most meaningful -- and inspiring -- victory of her decorated career came last week at the LPGA's Cambia Portland Classic. Just days after pledging her tournament earnings to help people recover from Hurricane Harvey, the Houston-area native went out and made it a winner's check.

"Just what we're going to be able to do, we're going to be able to help me rebuild houses and get their homes back," Lewis said of her $195,000 donation that was made much larger by sponsors and others who have joined the cause. "That's more important than anything."

RELATED: Golf Digest's "My Shot" with Stacy Lewis

The win was also important to Lewis' psyche because it ended a surprising three-year winless stretch that included a remarkable 12 runner-ups. In playing for an entire city, though, Lewis found a new focus that helped her block out recent frustration and finish the tournament with two difficult par saves to hold off In Gee Chun by a shot.

After getting a couple days to reflect on authoring one of the year's coolest sports stories, Lewis joined the Golf Digest Podcast to discuss her emotional week, her husband's Houston heroics, and her new mindset on the golf course. Please have a listen:

Subscribe to the Golf Digest Podcast on Apple Podcasts

Listen to the Golf Digest Podcast on TuneIn

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Sirak: Opening Act

Golf News & Tours

Mizuno Classic: Shin Shoots 67, Takes Title

Golf News & Tours

Kraft Nabisco: Lewis tops Tseng by three shots

Golf News & Tours

Notes From The Tours

Golf News & Tours

LPGA: Miyazato Takes Third Title of 2010

Related
Golf News & ToursKraft Nabisco: Lewis tops Tseng by three shots
Golf News & ToursSirak: Opening Act
Golf News & ToursNotes From The Tours
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection