Henni Zuël on how the end of one golf career opened the door to another

Of the many new co-workers we’ve met since Golf Digest was acquired by Discovery last month, only one (as far as we know) has won two professional golf tournaments, and even had a brief stint as a character in a golf video game.

As a producer and correspondent for GOLFTV, Henni Zuël has been the face of Discovery’s new streaming golf service, most notably in engaging on-air segments with Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari. But broadcasting has only been a recent development for the 29-year-old Zuël. Like Woods, Zuël’s golf career was derailed by a debilitating back injury that even confined her for a time to a wheelchair. After two wins on the Ladies European Tour, Zuël, a native of Salisbury, England, was forced to retire, but it allowed her to transition to a role with Sky Sports and then, earlier this year, to GOLFTV.

For this week’s Golf Digest Podcast, we spoke to Zuël about her start in golf, the emotional toll of her injury and that time she appeared in Tiger’s video game as a teenager. Plus, Alex Myers, Keely Levins and Hally Leadbetter wrap up a busy week in golf that included Hannah Green’s unlikely win at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.