Golf Digest Podcast3 hours ago

Henni Zuël on how the end of one golf career opened the door to another

By

Of the many new co-workers we’ve met since Golf Digest was acquired by Discovery last month, only one (as far as we know) has won two professional golf tournaments, and even had a brief stint as a character in a golf video game.

As a producer and correspondent for GOLFTV, Henni Zuël has been the face of Discovery’s new streaming golf service, most notably in engaging on-air segments with Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari. But broadcasting has only been a recent development for the 29-year-old Zuël. Like Woods, Zuël’s golf career was derailed by a debilitating back injury that even confined her for a time to a wheelchair. After two wins on the Ladies European Tour, Zuël, a native of Salisbury, England, was forced to retire, but it allowed her to transition to a role with Sky Sports and then, earlier this year, to GOLFTV.

RELATED: Subscribe to the Golf Digest Podcast

For this week’s Golf Digest Podcast, we spoke to Zuël about her start in golf, the emotional toll of her injury and that time she appeared in Tiger’s video game as a teenager. Plus, Alex Myers, Keely Levins and Hally Leadbetter wrap up a busy week in golf that included Hannah Green’s unlikely win at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursThe PGA Tour's new stop in Michigan offers a sentim…
Golf News & ToursThe Villages crime blotter: A woman's son steals a …
Golf News & ToursHenni Zuël on how the end of one golf career opened…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection