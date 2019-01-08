Golf apparel round-up: The best tropical looks of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is always an opportunity for pros to have a little fun style-wise. Everyone is in good spirits after the holidays—and the tropical venue of Kapalua Resort in Hawaii fuels the laidback vibe, which we've seen translate to golf apparel. Each year we see floral prints, bold colors and fun designs flood the field for a refreshing remix on traditional golf apparel.

As always, the key to pulling off a bold pattern is to stick with one statement piece and keep the rest simple. That means pairing a loud or bright shirt with a clean cut pair of navy pants or sticking to a solid ensemble when featuring a bold patterned accessory. Allowing your patterns to shine with simple pairing and eliminating competing styles within your look will always pay off fashion-wise. Here are some of the looks we liked from the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Marc Leishman's Athletic Florals

Pinterest Sam Greenwood

Marc Leishman went full Hawaiian-print with his third-round shirt. The blue floral pattern was small, creating a cleaner look. While traditional Hawaiian shirts typically feature large patterns, a micro-print is easier to pull off and much more appropriate for the golf course. The Aussie golfer paired the shirt with a light pair of pants and matched the blue detail of his shoes with the shirt. We would have loved to see the shirt paired with a crisp navy bottom, but it was a striking look regardless.

Hawaiian-print Headwear

For those not ready to go full Hawaiian-print with their golf apparel, mixing things up with accessories is always a smart choice. Ping and PXG designed fun hats for the tournament that brightened up the field without encroaching too much on the style side. Players like Andrew Landry and Billy Horschel were able to keep their outfits primarily simple—both with subtle tight-striped shirts—while playing into the locale via their headwear. Bubba Watson, who is known for playful accessories wore the print in his signature tour visor. Watson wore a black version of the visor during the first round and a white one during the second. He paired the looks with solid-colored shirts and pants, which broke up the look to allow him to wear more fun floral patterns on his G/FORE golf shoes.

Pinterest Kevin C. Cox

Nike Golf Shirt

Pinterest Masterpress

Rory McIlroy was arguably the best dressed player in Kapalua. During the second and fourth rounds, he debut a new golf-club print shirt from Nike that will be dropping in stores this month. The first colorway he wore was a vibrant red with sky blue details on solid collar stripe and golf-club pattern across the chest. The red shirt popped against dark blue pants and a simple white hat.

On Sunday, he wore a light blue version of the shirt with dark blue details. He again polished the look with dark pants and a white hat. Cameron Champ and Kevin Tway both wore the shirt in different colorways during the first round. Champ's monochromatic look was smart and stylish. The pattern and white collar stripe lightened up the head-to-toe black ensemble to keep the 23-year-old looking young and athletic. Tway's muted green variety offered a slightly brighter, yet still subdued look. This shade is great for those needing to break up the traditional navy and white shirt rotation in their wardrobe, without going too bold with new color choices.

Gary Woodland Patriotic Prints

Gary Woodland gave a sneak peak of what is to come from the PUMA Golf 2019 Volition American Collection en route to his second place finish. The entire collection benefits the Folds of Honor Foundation while also offering stylish pieces with patriotic touches. Woodland's first- and third-round looks including a blue and red version of the shirt were playful, eye-catching and understated with the clean repeating wings pattern. The Volition Wings Polo ($75) will be available in February.

Justin Thomas' Master Class in Patterns

As always, Justin Thomas skillfully wore a diverse set of looks throughout the tournament. His first-round look was themed after the RLX Golf Engineered Jacquard Shirt in mesh grey camo ($128) that he paired with white pants and a matching gray hat. This camo print is versatile and is a refreshing remix on a classic gray golf shirt. Thomas' third round look was about as subtle a floral pattern can look. The crisp white RLX jersey polo shirt ($99) featured a micro-pattern of flowers and buds that was fitting with the Hawaiian-theme, but also could be worn off-the-course for a stylish upscale dress. Thomas finished the week off with a final-round glen plaid blue shirt. This summer plaid pattern looked light and fresh with an "I'm on vacation feel," though his third-place finish was anything but leisurely.