Golden Tee Championship to be broadcast on ESPN, proving all is not lost with humanity

Golf's most popular video game is now coming to your television.

Golden Tee, the arcade franchise that spurs a fondness in every hacker's heart, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. And to commemorate the celebration, the video game manufacturer Incredible Technologies is teaming up with ESPN to televise the Golden Tee World Championship, proving all is not lost with humanity.

From the press release:

“The World Championship is the perfect culmination of Golden Tee’s 30th anniversary,” said Don Pesceone, IT’s VP of Amusements. “We pride ourselves as one of the original esports, and our collaboration with ESPN speaks volumes to the longevity and competitive nature of our game that has been the driving force for decades.”

The 30-minute program will be showcased on ESPN networks later this summer—highlighting some of the weekend’s most impactful moments. It will conclude with the crowning of a new Golden Tee champion, and the largest cash prize ever awarded in the game’s history. The time and network designation for the telecast will be announced at a later date.

Qualifiers for the World Championship earned their spots through a series of online events over the past four months. “The competitive field has never been stronger”, said Adam Kramer, Golden Tee’s project director. “We believe the expanded audience through ESPN will enjoy a gaming experience unlike any they have ever seen.”

What a world. This calls for a toast. And by toast, we mean ordering a shot of "Iowan man with a scantily-clad avatar making a 550-yard ace off a mountain" Golden Tee highlight:

The event takes place in Las Vegas from June 21st to 23rd. We can only hope that Cotton McKnight and Pepper Brooks are on the call.