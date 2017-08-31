Giancarlo Stanton is in a new music video -- and it's probably NSFW

Giancarlo Stanton is having himself a season in 2017. The Miami Marlins right fielder just became one of six players to reach the 50 home run mark before September. Nine more dingers puts him in the super exclusive 60+ home runs in a single season club, something only five players have done in MLB history.

Not only is he dominating our national pastime, but the 27-year-old is also dominating life. On the same day he touched 'em all for the 51st time this season, a music video of him rounding second base and heading for home at a rapid speed also dropped. Check it out, in all its borderline-NSFW glory:

After some very thorough research, it's come to my attention that the young lady starring in the video is dancer/actress/artist Lexy Panterra, who has starred in hits like Tyler Perry's "Boo! A Madea Halloween." Apparently, she's most popular for her 'twerking' videos, which have garnered millions of views on YouTube (none from me).

In addition to this fine acting debut, Giancarlo is on pace to win the NL MVP, and will make nearly $40 million this year and next. People have had worse years, for sure.

