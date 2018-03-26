Masters stylean hour ago

G/FORE just released a Masters-inspired shoe and glove

By

'Tis the season for Masters-inspired products, ranging everywhere from polos to headcovers, and G/FORE is kicking it off in style.

The Los Angeles-based company is offering its popular Gallivanter shoe and premium-leather glove with limited-edition pops of yellow and green.

G/FORE Limited Edition Major Gallivanter ($225)

The men's limited-edition "Major Gallivanter" shoe ($225), which will be for sale starting on March 28, is made with the same waterproof leather featured in G/FORE's popular line of Gallivanters. Text on its sole says, "Not in your life," and "Hello, friends." It's waterproof and lightweight, and it has a buzzed-about foam cushion that's washable, anti-microbial and ridged for ultimate comfort.

G/FORE Limited Edition Major glove ($40)

And G/FORE's limited-edition "Major Glove" ($40), which is largely white with classy highlights of green and yellow, is made with premium AA Cabretta leather. The glove, too, will be sold online starting on March 28.

RELATED: More golf style content from Golf Digest

Trending Now
Related
Best In GolfPeter Millar acquires G/FORE - Golf Digest
Best In GolfThese limited-edition FootJoy shoes commemorate Jim…
Best In GolfRickie Fowler will honor Arnold Palmer with a pair …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection