How He Hit Thatan hour ago

Get some freedom in your swing like Tommy Fleetwood

Let your head swivel in the downswing for more speed
By
fleetwood.dubai.driver.17
David CannonDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 19: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2017 DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 19, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

A tie for 21st at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship didn't rank with Tommy Fleetwood's two 2017 wins in terms of raw ball-striking, but the result was enough to give Fleetwood the season-long Race to Dubai title and a $1.25 million bonus.

Fleetwood won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and HNA Open De France on his way to a breakout season where he won $5 million in prize money and battled Dustin Johnson down the stretch at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Fleetwood's driving was particularly strong--the 26-year-old hit 70 percent of his fairways (ninth on the European Tour) while averaging 300 yards per drive.

The key to his combination of length and accuracy is the looseness that lets him swing free and fast, says Golf Digest Best Young Teacher Jason Sedan. "One of his greatest attributes is a free-flowing gaze or head motion through the swing," says Sedan, whose new book, Golf Garage, was released last week. "As he takes the club back on a bit steeper track, he uses a slight drop of the club in transition to marry with a gentle pivot of the head toward the target. This allows his slender build to go at full bore."

Fleetwood's approach flies in the face of the traditional tip that has been go-to advice for generations of players--reinforced by still photographs that capture a moment in time where it looks like a tour player is staring intently at the ball through impact. So no, don't keep your head down, says Sedan.

Trending Now
Related
Golf InstructionLeadbetter: Hit the gas to improve pitching accurac…
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Tee The Ball Higher On…
Golf InstructionFlick And Nicklaus: Releasing Correctly - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection