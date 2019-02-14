Genesis Open4 hours ago

Genesis Open on a rainy day starts, stops and will start again from scratch...at some point

By
Genesis Open - Round One
Harry HowPACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Phil Mickelson walks off the 10th hole after a rain delay suspending play during the first round of the Genesis Open on February 14, 2019 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Phil Mickelson got off to a wild start Thursday at the Genesis Open, finding the bunker three times on Riviera’s par-4 10th hole before holing out from the sand to save par. Too bad it won’t count.

A little over 30 minutes after the opening round began, the horn sounded and play was suspended as heavy rain pounded Riviera. Given course conditions, scores were wiped out and play will start from scratch whenever the tournament resumes. Ten groups had teed off when play was halted at 7:30 a.m.

Thursday’s restart was the first since the third round of the 2013 Dell Technologies Championship.

Whether play will resume at all on Thursday is still to be determined. The tour's next update is expected at 1 p.m. PST.

This marks the second straight week inclement weather has wreaked havoc on the PGA Tour. Last week at Pebble Beach heavy rain and hail led to a lengthy delay and the tournament was forced to finish on Monday.

