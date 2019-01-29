2019 Hot Listan hour ago

GD Tested: A mistake many golfers make when it comes to their putters

You might be an average golfer, but not when it comes to putter length
By
97m/33/huty/7736/41
Sherman

Despite all the diagnostic tools available in clubfitting today, the most effective might be the simplest: a yardstick to measure the proper length for your putter.

Exclusive research by national fitting chain and Golf Digest 100 Best Clubfitter Club Champion revealed that most golfers don’t fit into the standard-length putter of 35 inches. The Club Champion study of recent putter fittings revealed that only 33 percent of golfers ended up being custom-fit to a 35-inch putter, meaning nearly seven out of 10 golfers didn’t end up as standard.

Though most players were within half an inch of standard (45 percent were 341⁄2 to 351⁄2 inches), nearly as many—44 percent—required a putter 34 inches or less. It’s documented that we’re getting taller as a species, but only 11 percent of golfers ended up with putters 36 inches or longer.

Remember: A nontraditional-length putter might require a head-weight adjustment, too. Shorter lengths generally need heavier heads, and vice versa.

Trending Now
Related
MagazineInterviews: A Man in Full - Golf Digest
MagazineMade in China - Golf Digest
MagazineYouth Movement: Inside NYC's Innovative Parks Progr…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection