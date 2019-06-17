Trending
U.S. Open

Gary Woodland's putting coach burned social-media hater hard after Woodland's U.S. Open win

By
38 minutes ago
U.S. Open - Final Round
Harry HowPEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after a birdie on the second hole during the final round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 16, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Phil Kenyon, Gary Woodland's putting coach, is an instructor to many of the top players in the world, including Rory McIlroy, and has developed quite the reputation as being one of the best putting coaches in golf. Kenyon's stature continues to build with Woodland's U.S. Open victory, with a resume that will speak for itself. Except, on Monday after his pupil's victory at Pebble Beach, he took to Twitter to send a burn to a Twitter user who criticized him in May, nearly two months ago.

Woodland credited his work with Kenyon, and how he simplified Woodland's approach to his putts, which helped him reduce the tension in his pre-putt routine and lessen his anxiety, as our Brian Wacker reported from Pebble. That helped Woodland gained an insane 8.2 strokes/putting on the field at Pebble Beach. Kenyon was having none of the criticism of one social-media egg, despite the burn coming long ago.

RELATED: Gary Woodland's focus on putting pays off at Pebble Beach

Kenyon's work helped make Woodland a more complete player, as the 35-year-old has always struggled on the greens relative to his world-class ball-striking. Woodland had only three PGA Tour titles to his credit previous to his U.S. Open breakthrough, and Woodland converted on a 54-hole lead for the first time in his career.

The big-hitting Kansas native made putt after putt to save pars throughout the week at Pebble, with some huge pressure putts on Saturday and Sunday. Woodland credited his work with Kenyon (and coaches Butch Harmon and Pete Cowen, too) for that improvement, and Kenyon, with his tweet, is obviously making sure others are aware of his prowess.

We certainly are—and we've learned—you better not come at Kenyon. He'll remember the haters.

RELATED: U.S. Open 2019: You can't describe Gary Woodland as simply a bomber anymore

Check out Golf Digest Schools for the best in video golf instruction

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Monday Superlatives

Beanballs are stupid and pointlessly violent, and should be outlawed

33 minutes ago
U.S. Open

Gary Woodland's putting coach burned social-media hater hard after Woodland's U.S. Open win

38 minutes ago
Two-sport Athletes

U.S. Open 2019: Kirk Hinrich ended Gary Woodland's basketball career, according to Gary...

12 hours ago
Reunited

U.S. Open 2019: Here's the heartwarming moment Amy Bockerstette, the star of the viral video...

12 hours ago
Golf Odds

Brooks Koepka opens as overwhelming Open Championship favorite

13 hours ago
Happy Father's Day!

Watch Tiger Woods tell a funny story about his son making fun of his putting

20 hours ago
Player Quirks

U.S. Open 2019: Brooks Koepka revealed the bizarre secret to his powers—and it will blow your...

June 15, 2019
Just Knock It In

U.S. Open 2019: Jason Dufner took an alarming amount of time to hit this 18-inch (!!) putt

June 15, 2019
Tour Life

PGA Tour pro reveals he lies to Uber drivers about his job, draws funny responses from fellow...

June 15, 2019
Bad Optics

The Boston Bruins are absolutely crushing their Stanley Cup victory party. Wait, what?

June 15, 2019
Wild times at Pebble

U.S. Open 2019: 15 things that caught our eyes—and ears—the first two rounds at Pebble Beach

June 14, 2019
U.S. Open 2019

U.S. Open 2019: If you drank every time Fox referenced the marine layer, you'd be dead already

June 14, 2019
We The Forest

Plant Guy just wants to give Kawhi Leonard this plant

June 14, 2019
Modern Miracles

Nick Van Exel checks in from the golf course, lets the world know he just discovered ice...

June 13, 2019
Back in the Saddle

Just-discovered-hockey guy returns for incredible Stanley Cup Finals encore

June 13, 2019
Jokeville, USA

Another minor league team lost on what may be the worst rule change in the history of American...

June 13, 2019
Letting it Ride

St. Louis Blues bettor turns $400 Stanley Cup ticket into extremely unlikely, six-figure...

June 12, 2019
Close Calls

U.S. Open 2019: Why Rory McIlroy had a brief putter scare following his win in Canada

June 12, 2019
Related
The LoopBeanballs are stupid and pointlessly violent, and s…
The LoopGary Woodland's putting coach burned social-media h…
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2019: Pebble Beach brings out the best in…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection