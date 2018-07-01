Brooke Henderson needed to get off to a fast start on Sunday at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship if she wanted to apply any pressure on So Yeon Ryu, who entered the final round three shots ahead of the rising star from Canada. After making three bogeys on her first six holes, Henderson put herself in a big hole, leading to an uncharacteristic moment of frustration on the 11th hole that the 20-year-old is going to wish she had back.

Looking to gain some ground at the short par-5 11th, a hole Henderson could take advantage of with her length, she got too aggressive, flying the green with her second shot and failing to get on the green in three. Facing a tricky chip with the green sloping away from her on her fourth shot, Henderson rolled one about 12 feet past the hole and had officially had enough of her wedge, slamming it against her bag and snapping it in two pieces:

Yikes. And people say Canadians are too nice? Well, they are too nice, just maybe not to golf clubs.

Surprisingly, it's not the first time this week an LPGA pro has lost her cool. On Friday, South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace took out some frustration on her wedge , but not enough to snap it in half. She wound up playing it again not knowing it was no longer conforming, which led to her disqualification. Judging by the state of Henderson's wedge, we don't think she'll be hitting it again, so she's safe from getting DQ'd.

Obviously, not Henderson's finest moment, but it happens to the best of them. Remind us to never get on her bad side.