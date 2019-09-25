Trending
Gainz SZN

From ASU to AARP: The amazing transformation of Phil Mickelson through the years

By
an hour ago

Much like his career on the course, Phil Mickelson's physical appearance has seen its share of ups and downs over the years. No, we're not saying Lefty's body ever, at the extreme, resembled that of John Daly's. But let's acknowledge that he has had many of the same awkward-looking phases that every middle-aged dad goes through. It didn't help that in the late 1990s and early 2000s all that was available to tour pros regarding golf apparel were extremely baggy shirts and even baggier pants that, with the help of the camera, added a few extra pounds.

RELATED: Phil Mickelson and Golf Twitter celebrate social media's most important one-year anniversary ever

From ASU to AARP (we know you're not 50 yet Phil, but the day of reckoning is coming), Lefty has sported many looks. Right now, he appears in as good a shape as ever, a product of the coffee and water diet he's been raving about. At 49, to look like your best self is an impressive accomplishment, so we decided to go back and take a closer look at his journey to a lean, mean Phireside-chatting machine. It still remains to be seen if it will lead to some good golf (his best finish post-fasting period is a T-48), but one thing is for certain: No matter how Phil has looked throughout his career, he's produced legendary on-course results. For his latest trick, he's going to attempt to win on the PGA Tour in his 50s while looking like he's starving himself. If anyone can do it, it's Phil.

'Arizona State' Phil

1991 NCAA Golf Championships
David Madison
PGA TOUR Archive
PGA TOUR Archive
Phil Mickelson
Stephen Dunn
The David Cannon Historical Golf Collection
David Cannon

Long, lanky and baby-faced Phil won three individual NCAA Championships as a Sun Devil, still tied for the all-time record with Ben Crenshaw. He also became the first lefty to win the U.S. Amateur in 1990. By far his most impressive feat at this stage of his career was winning the 1991 Northern Telecom Open as an amateur, which made him just the sixth amateur to ever win a PGA Tour event (and still the last).

'Just turned pro' Phil

Phil Mickelson
Gary Newkirk

Gary Newkirk

MERCEDES MICKELSON
J.D. Cuban

Sam Greenwood

N. TELECOM MICKELSON
J.D. Cuban

Still long and lanky, Lefty and his popped collar began delivering on all the promise he showed in Tempe. He won twice in 1993, his first full season on the PGA Tour, then once each the next two years. It was 1996, however, that was his true breakout season, as Mickelson won four times, finished third at the Masters and made nearly $1.7 million, leaving him only behind Tom Lehman on the tour's money list at the end of the season. In 2019, $1.7 million is what you get for winning one tournament (or finishing sixth at the Tour Championship).

'Late 20s, becoming a dominant player' Phil

Phoenix Mickelson
Simon Barnett
Phil Mickelson
Craig Jones
Presidents Cup Pavin
Jamie Squire
Golfer Arnold Palmer (L) congratulates Phil Mickel
CARLO ALLEGRI
Augusta National Archive
Augusta National
Phil Mickelson (left), eventual winner of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament, sights up his putt for birdie on the 17th hole Monday afterrnoon. Mickelson missed the putt, but holed out for par. (D. Ross Cameron/Daily Review)
MediaNews Group/Daily Review via Getty Images

Two wins apiece in 1997 and 1998, then came an explosion of a season in 2000, when Mickelson won four times, three victories coming before his 30th birthday. Young, skinny Phil had 16 tour wins already and GOAT potential.

'Early dad years, still looking for a major' Phil

Phil Michelson
Harry How
Buick Invitational X Mickelson
Scott Halleran
Masters X
Harry How
Phil Mickelson of the USA
David Cannon
Hartford Open
Jamie Squire

As mentioned earlier, the baggy-shirts, baggier-pants combo did no favors for the middle-aged men of the late 1990s, early 2000s PGA Tour. Can you imagine Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson wearing shirts that resemble ponchos in 2019? Would be a hilarious sight. Despite what looked like very restrictive clothing to the golf swing, Mickelson won five times between 2001 and 2004 before finally …

'Masters champion' Phil

Masters Final Round
David Cannon
Masters Final Round
Andrew Redington
Phil Mickelson (L) of the US receives th
TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Nothing bad to say about this look. The man was GLOWING.

'One-too-many waffles' Phil

2005 PGA Championship - Final Round Continued - August 15, 2005
Hunter Martin
PGA TOUR - 2005 BellSouth Classic - Final Round - April 4, 2005
Stan Badz
The Masters - Final Round
Harry How
Geoff Ogilvy (L) of Australia holds the
STAN HONDA
2006 US Open Championship
Jamie Squire
PGA TOUR - 2007 AT&amp;T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am - Final Round
Michael Cohen

You know that story Paul Azinger has told 700 times during broadcasts about Lefty scarfing down waffles at breakfast before a tournament one morning? I think that was during this Phil Phase. Again, we're not comparing him to Tim Herron, but I don't think Phil was counting calories in his mid-to-late 30s. And yet, these were some of his best years. He won the 2005 PGA, the 2006 Masters and the 2007 Players sporting a dad bod. Not bad!

'40 is the new 30' Phil

Shell Houston Open - Final Round
Michael Cohen
The Masters - Round Two
Andrew Redington
The Masters - Final Round
David Cannon

I'm not saying someone gave Phil P90x for his 40th birthday, but I'm not not saying it either. It should also be noted that this was right around the time Mickelson announced he had psoriatic arthritis, which actually caused him to go vegetarian. Perhaps the new diet played a role in him slimming down.

'Oh no, the dad bod is back' Phil

AT&amp;T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am - Final Round
Harry How
AT&amp;T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am - Final Round
Harry How
Northern Trust Open - Final Round
Harry How
PGA Championship - Round Two
Andy Lyons

Since turning 40, Phil has never gone back to his 2005-2007 ways, but around 2012 and 2013 the mini dad bod made a comeback. Once again, he did just fine on the course, and he actually looked prettayy, prettayy, prettayy good when he won this thing:

142nd Open Championship - Final Round
Rob Carr

'Swole patrol' Phil

The Masters - Round Two
Jamie Squire
GOLF-US-MASTERS-ROUND2
TIMOTHY A. CLARY
The Masters - Preview Day 3
Jamie Squire

Before Phil's "calves like Adonis" phase came his "curls for the girls" phase. Goodness gracious look at those pythons!

'Pre water/coffee-fast' Phil

World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship - Round Three
Chris Condon
World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship - Round Three
Stan Badz
Wells Fargo Championship - Round Two
Streeter Lecka
2016 Ryder Cup - Morning Foursome Matches
Andrew Redington
Dell Technologies Championship - Final Round
Drew Hallowell
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship - Final Round
Gregory Shamus
U.S. Open - Preview Day 2
Warren Little

This version of Phil was an integral part of a winning American Ryder Cup team, and this version snapped a lengthy win drought in 2018 in Mexico and then added a 44th career victory at Pebble Beach this past season. Not rail-thin by any stretch, but he was obviously in good game shape.

'Please someone get this guy a cheeseburger' Phil

148th Open Championship - Previews
John Dickson
148th Open Championship - Previews
Stuart Franklin
BMW Championship - Final Round
Andrew Redington
BMW Championship - Preview Day 2
Andrew Redington
Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

The new Phil is looking SLIM AF. This Phil certainly isn't eating waffles, and I'm not even certain he's consuming a single carb. Whether or not it will lead to on-course success is something we'll find out starting this week at the Safeway Open, where Mickelson will be making his 2019-'20 debut. He's played in only four tournaments since his six-day fast, which helped him lose 15 pounds prior to the Open Championship. That week at Royal Portrush he missed his third straight cut, something he had not done on the PGA Tour since 2007. He didn't fare much better in the weeks to follow, finishing 57th in a 63-man field at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude, T-71 at the Northern Trust and T-48 at the BMW Championship. But four starts is too small of a sample size to write off the super-svelte version of Phil yet. Don't be surprised if Phil wins again this season and starts the post-victory press conference with "you know, it's really not that hard to drop 20 pounds. … Allow me to explain."

RELATED: Why Phil Mickelson is the content king of the PGA Tour

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Gainz SZN

From ASU to AARP: The amazing transformation of Phil Mickelson through the years

an hour ago
Football Guys

Will Muschamp delivers college football quote of the week, possibly the year

2 hours ago
Eyes on the Prize

Max Scherzer's beer goggles have heterochromia too

4 hours ago
Father-Son Bonding

Rory McIlroy's dad Gerry is an expert trash talker, daggers Rory after beating him with four a...

4 hours ago
Bill Freakin' Murray

Bill Murray, true grinder, plays Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with a bum wing

September 24, 2019
Movie Night

Yep, that's Kevin Garnett and Mike Francesa in the trailer for Adam Sandler's gritty new drama

September 24, 2019
The Grind

Danny Willett’s remarkable resurgence, Pat Perez’s eye-popping dinner bill, and Tony Romo’s...

September 24, 2019
Laser Beams

The Red Sox are dead as a doornail but at least fans have this Mookie Betts throw to hold them...

September 24, 2019
WTF

Redskins Gatorade guy stirs Gatorade with a stack of cups, which explains everything

September 24, 2019
Sick Burns, Bro

Philly man takes break from saving children from burning building to dagger Nelson Agholor

September 23, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Week 4

September 23, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Your one-week college football star of the week: This poor, sad, helpless Michigan fan

September 23, 2019
Monday Superlatives

If Aaron Boone isn't manager of the year, there's no justice

September 23, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Browns are still very much the Browns

September 23, 2019
No Faith

Not even Danny Willett's own brother thought he was going to win the BMW PGA Championship on...

September 22, 2019
Pancakes Anyone?

LSU lineman murders Vandy lineman, celebrates mid-play, then ends another life moments later

September 21, 2019
Viral Videos

Kill the rest of your Friday afternoon by watching this Barry Sanders-like run from Matt on...

September 20, 2019
On To...his office?

Guess what happened when reporters asked Bill Belichick questions about Antonio Brown after he...

September 20, 2019
Related
The LoopFrom ASU to AARP: The amazing transformation of Phi…
Golf News & ToursWe are one year from the 2020 Ryder Cup so here are…
The LoopWill Muschamp delivers college football quote of th…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection