Free personalization offer: Last day to order Callaway golf balls to ensure Christmas delivery

A personalized dozen golf balls is a great gift for any golfer—everybody, no matter the level of golfer, can always use golf balls. For any golfer in your life who you still need to buy a gift for, consider this deal through Golf Galaxy, good through Wednesday—in which you can personalize a dozen golf balls for free, and Golf Galaxy will guarantee fulfillment before the holiday.

You'll find tour balls at a deep discount—including nearly 20 percent of a dozen Callaway Chrome Soft , Callaway Chrome Soft X or Chrome Soft Yellow golf balls (and personalized) for $39.99 (usually $48.99).

Instead of plopping down $70 for a dozen quality golf balls when you forget to buy golf balls before your first round of the spring, make an investment now. Your future self will thank you for the foresight.

