Trending
Shots Fired

Former Yankee Phil Hughes had the perfect response to his Old-Timers' Day invite

By
6 hours ago

As a diehard Yankee fan, even I can admit the franchise goes a little overboard with honoring players that once donned the pinstripes. Monument Park is letting anybody in these days, and Old-Timers' Day isn't exactly reserved for Hall-of-Famers. This is also a club that hired a manager based off one clutch homer he hit on a meatball pitch 14 years earlier (it seems to be working out so far though!).

So it should come as no surprise that Phil Hughes, who pitched for the Yankees from 2007 to 2013, received an Old-Timers' Day invite on Tuesday. Hughes was once a top pitching prospect in the Bronx, but was never able to deliver on the lofty expectations the franchise and the media heaped on him. In his seven seasons as a Yankee, he went 56-50, pitched to a 4.53 ERA and struck out 656 batters. Hardly invite-him-back-to-honor-him-type numbers.

But, Hughes was a part of the 2009 World Series team, though the majority of his work that year came out of the bullpen. He had 96 strikeouts in 86 innings, and the following year he became a starter again. Apparently all this was enough to get the invite, one Hughes was understandably insulted by given his young age. An "Old Timer," he is not:

In retirement, Hughes has become one of the best follows on Twitter. As you can see he still has a pretty good fastball. It's not like Old-Timers' Day has ever been a bunch of geezers running around, but maybe wait until a guy gets into his 40s to send this invite?

RELATED: The best sports movies to stream during your self-isolation

MORE FROM THE LOOP
OJ Gonna OJ

King of bad takes OJ Simpson checks in about playing golf during the coronavirus

6 hours ago
Shots Fired

Former Yankee Phil Hughes had the perfect response to his Old-Timers' Day invite

6 hours ago
What To Watch

The best sports movies to stream during your self-isolation

9 hours ago
Tour Life

PGA Tour pro executes baby gender reveal in most PGA Tour pro way possible

10 hours ago
Random Daggers

Poor Jason Terry is trending on Twitter because LeBron James posterized him 7 years ago

March 18, 2020
What In Tarnation

If this Michael Irvin story is true, Bill O'Brien is probably going to get fired

March 18, 2020
Feisty

Brooks Koepka does not give a damn about your canceled golf tournament

March 18, 2020
Erik van Halen

Erik van Rooyen is spending his Corona quarantine rocking the heck out

March 18, 2020
Marvels

This LEGO replica of Augusta National's 12th hole is one of the great engineering feats of our...

March 18, 2020
Moving On

What five legendary quarterbacks' late-career team changes can tell us about Tom Brady

March 17, 2020
The Grind

Tiger Woods breaks his silence, Paula Creamer puts her pad on the market, and Dustin-Paulina...

March 17, 2020
You Really Do Hate To See It

Inject this video of Patriots fans saying Tom Brady isn't leaving right into our veins

March 17, 2020
#Pray4NewEngland

Tom Brady is officially OUT in New England (Ben Affleck was right)

March 17, 2020
Wait, What?

Former NFL GM (key word: former) says DeAndre Hopkins trade "makes sense for both sides"

March 16, 2020
Golf Pads

Paula Creamer's $6.3 million mansion seems as good of a place as any to hunker down

March 16, 2020
Cooped Up

How are tour pros quarantining? By juggling toilet paper and burning grass (among other...

March 16, 2020
Gambling

The new favorite to land Tom Brady is .... the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

March 16, 2020
The Adventures of Dirk & Deron

Deron Williams breaking quarantine to pull Dirk Nowitzki's van out of the mud is the best (and...

March 16, 2020
Related
Golf InstructionIf meditation can help your golf, it surely can hel…
Golf InstructionFive everyday activities you're already doing that …
The LoopKing of bad takes OJ Simpson checks in about playin…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved