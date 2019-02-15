Former Ryder Cup star Boo Weekley reveals absence caused by cancer

Boo Weekley is one of the more gregarious personalities in golf. But the former Ryder Cup star has a reason to be especially good-natured this season.

The 45-year-old, who rose to fame at the 2008 Ryder Cup when he did the "bull dance" from Happy Gilmore , is playing in this week's Web.com Tour's Lecom Suncoast Classic. The event marks Weekley's fourth appearance since missing 18 months of action. Speaking in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Weekley revealed the reason for his absence.

"I had cancer," he told reporters.

Weekley was initially sidelined with tendonitis in his right elbow in 2017, which led to surgery. But in his comeback from that injury, doctors discovered cancer in Weekley's shoulder. The second procedure to remove a cyst that had filled with fluid in that area kept him from hitting balls until last November.

“There was a lot of rust,” Weekley told the Golf Channel . “Heck, my clubs were even all rusted up. They’re still rusted.”

Because Weekley finished outside the FedEx Cup standings in 2017, he doesn't have much status to speak of on the PGA Tour. He'll likely get starts at Harbour Town and Colonial, two sites where Weekley is a former winner, but the rest of the schedule might be tough sledding.

“I’m going to try playing as much as I can out here (on the Web.com Tour) and whatever I get out there on (the PGA Tour),” Weekley told the Bradenton Herald .

In his previous three starts on the Web circuit, Weekley has missed two cuts and finished T-41 at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic. But after going through his ordeal, Weekley sounds happy just to be back on the course.

“I love being able to come back out here,” Weekley said. “I like the grind. I don’t like it as much as I used to, but I like the competition.”

