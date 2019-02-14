Forget golf; Bubba Watson apparently wants to be an actor. Yes, really

Bubba Watson feels at home at Riviera, a disposition that has paid dividends in three victories at the Los Angeles course. What promotes this state of mind, you ask? Certainly the track's length plays into Bubba's power game, or that it calls for creative shotmaking, another Watson forte. But if you ask the man himself, another facet is fueling his success at the Genesis Open.

Acting.

"These are my people here, I love Hollywood. I've always wanted to be an actor," Watson said. "I can't remember lines, though, so I wouldn't be very good at it, but I could look cool running down the street."

You're forgiven for thinking Watson is being facetious, having some fun with the press. Except the two-time Masters winner is not joking, owning a genuine affection for the craft.

In his past few trips to Los Angeles, Watson has spent time with various actors and producers, taking in as much as possible about the industry. This includes this week, as Watson visited producer Chuck Lorre, watching Lorre's staff and crew operate on the television show "The Big Bang Theory."

"It's something I've always dreamed of, so when I come here and learn, you're talking about learning," Watson said. "It's not like I'm a kid in a candy store. I'm learning, I'm talking to the producers. I'm talking to the writers, interacting with them. Last night, we sat there for a few hours listening, watching them rewrite things and do things. The executives at Warren Brothers—I'm just learning. I love learning about business. So when I come here, golf is second or third on the list."

A sentiment he's said before, saying last year he would drop out of the tournament if he couldn't make it to the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on time. "I really don’t want to pull out of L.A., but I will pull out if I have to. I will no-show because I am definitely showing up at the [arena]. That I’m not worried about," Watson remarked.

That has to be a tough swallow for the competition. The golf is more of a pest than a profession for Watson in L.A., and dude still kills it. That is talent, my friends.

As for show business...well, if that's an endeavor Watson wants to pursue, let's hope it goes better than "The Golf Boys ."

