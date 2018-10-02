Retief Goosen, Dottie Pepper, Billy Payne and Calvin Peete are among 15 finalists under consideration to be part of the 2019 induction class of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The list, unveiled on Tuesday, includes individuals from four different countries who advanced through four different eligibility criteria.

The finalists were selected by a 20-person sub-committee that included six WGHOF members. To be considered, each had to meet minimum qualifications based on the category. Male and female competitors, for instance, must have 15 or more worldwide professional wins or at least two wins in any of the majors. The veterans category consists of players whose competitive careers primarily occurred prior to the 1980. Lifetime Achievement include those who made significant contributions outside the competitive arena.

The WGHOF Selection Commission, a 16-person group, will meet next week to discuss each finalist’s candidacy. To be inducted, a finalist must receive at least 75 percent approval. Those earning a place in the final class will be announced on Oct. 10.

The induction of the Class of 2019 will take place in Pebble Beach, Calif., on June 10, 2019, the Monday prior to the U.S. Open.

Male Competitor

Retief Goosen

Graham Marsh

Corey Pavin

Hal Sutton

Female Competitor

Susie Maxwell Berning

Beverly Hanson

Sandra Palmer

Dottie Pepper

Jan Stephenson

Lifetime Achievement

Peggy Kirk Bell

Billy Payne

Dennis Walters

Veterans

Jim Ferrier

Catherine Lacoste

Calvin Peete

