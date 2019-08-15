Feast your eyes on the most terrifying high school highlight tape since Jadeveon Clowney's

Before he began terrorizing the AFC South, before he almost decapitated that running back from Michigan and before he spurned Clemson for the University of South Carolina, Jadeveon Clowney was best known for his absolutely terrifying high school highlight tape. If you have never watched it, you should at your earliest convenience. In high school, Clowney was the guy you make all 99 in every category in Madden, but then you also manipulated it so that every player he played against was 0 overall.

As far as highlight reels go, Clowney's could very well be the GOAT, at least for defensive players who also occasionally ran the ball for 80 yard touchdowns because they were simply the best athlete on the field in high school. As we came to find out, Clowney was as good if not better than he was predicted to be. The aforementioned decapitation alone proved that:

It remains to be seen if Bryan Bresee will be as good, but Bresee's highlight tape is reminiscent of Clowney's. Bresee, who will play for the Clemson Tigers in 2020, appears to be equally dominant and frightening in this clip posted by The Checkdown on Thursday:

In case you didn't realize, he's the guy they kept circling. He's also the guy you could have tried for child abuse based off this video alone. Good heavens. Imagine the poor saps playing QB on the high school teams Bresee faces? Look at this kid:

You cannot get rag-dolled any harder. Hope that kid is still alive. Bresee, now the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2020 class , stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 290 pounds. The Damascus, Maryland native had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Duke and Clemson, ultimately choosing the National Champion Tigers. The rich get richer.