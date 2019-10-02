Trending
Let's Go. . . Yankees?

Fantastic Yankees hype video might actually get you to root for them in the MLB Playoffs

By
41 minutes ago
Gritty Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela being gritty as usual.
Richard RodriguezGritty Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela being gritty as usual.

It's been well established that the New York Yankees are the Goliath of Major League Baseball. With names like Ruth, Gherig, DiMaggio, and Mantle, and more World Series titles than letters in the alphabet, the team has history unmatched in any sport. But this year's Bronx Bombers are (rightly) being hailed as scrappy underdogs. And it's time we all get behind them.

RELATED: Nothing will get you hyped for the MLB Playoffs like this Brave banger

I can see you spitting out your Yankee Hatorade in laughter, but bare with me for a minute. This year's team won 103 games despite breaking the MLB record for players having injured stints. In AUGUST! Only two key position players, Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu, made it through the season unscathed, while stars like Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius, and Aaron Hicks all spent significant time on the disabled list, not to mention a banged-up pitching staff. Even Edwin Encarnarcion, who the team traded for in June, has barely played due to injury. But this Little Engine That Could just keeps plugging along with a "Next man up" mentality. Inspiring stuff.

But the payroll! you say. "There GM is literally named CASHman!" And you're right. But even in this regard, the Yanks aren't the behemoth they usually are. Well, not quite the behemoth, that is. With a shoestring budget of $218 million, they only have the third-highest payroll this season! And what does that even mean as the top two teams on that list, the Red Sox and Cubs, didn't even qualify for the postseason. So you get the point. When the next "True Grit" remake comes out, it should be about this year's Yankees. But if that isn't enough to convince you to root for Aaron Boone's gutsy gang, maybe this fantastic hype video will that documents most some of the team's injury setbacks (It would last an hour if every bad break this team has had to overcome was mentioned):

Great song choice and even better editing. I particularly enjoyed the home runs near the end being perfect timed out to the drum beats. Beautiful.

Anyway, the Yanks will play those evil big-market Minnesota Twins in the ALDS starting on Friday. Talk about a team of greed and excess with their record 307 home runs (They Yankees play the game the right way and only hit 306). So let's go YANKEES! THE LOOP* is pulling for you! AMERICA** is pulling for you!

(*A couple people at The Loop, including myself)
(**The small part of America not rooting for any other team first)

RELATED: Your handy old-school baseball cliche primer

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Let's Go. . . Yankees?

Fantastic Yankees hype video might actually get you to root for them in the MLB Playoffs

41 minutes ago
Minnesobad

This unearthed Kirk Cousins gender reveal is a microcosm of his terrible season thus far

44 minutes ago
Lists

The best parts of fall golf, ranked

an hour ago
Viral Videos

If you thought the Manning Family Era in football is over, think again

2 hours ago
Maniacs

Houston furniture mogul makes $3.5 MILLION World Series bet on Astros—and he's not done

4 hours ago
Feats of Strength

Andy Reid once eating a 40-ounce steak in 19 minutes is the least surprising news of the day

21 hours ago
Back in Black

Heartbreaking news: The Cincinnati Bearcats' black turf was actually a hoax

21 hours ago
The Grind

Tony Romo’s wild week, Phil Mickelson’s funny chat with Larry David, and my meeting with Tiger...

a day ago
MLB Playoffs 2019

Nothing will get you fired up for the MLB Playoffs like this Atlanta Braves-themed club banger

October 1, 2019
Gambling

Our favorite prop bets for the NL Wild Card Game between the Washington Nationals and the...

October 1, 2019
Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow

Fan paid $724 for two beers, but to make matters worse, he had to watch the Miami Dolphins

October 1, 2019
"Pitch To The Scoreboard"

MLB Playoffs 2019: Your handy old-school baseball cliché primer

October 1, 2019
Let's Get Wild

Ranking every MLB Wild Card Game, worst to first

September 30, 2019
Floating a wild theory

It's 'clear' Rory McIlroy is defecting from Europe to play for the United States at the 2020...

September 30, 2019
Sitbombs

Jerry Seinfeld says the key to rebooting 'Seinfeld' is . . . Pete Alonso?

September 30, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Is Clemson actually bad?

September 30, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Your one-week college football star of the week: Give it up for Alabama's third-best wide...

September 30, 2019
Monday Superlatives

UNC's Mack Brown made the call of the week by going for two...even if it failed

September 30, 2019
Related
The LoopThis unearthed Kirk Cousins gender reveal is a micr…
The LoopFantastic Yankees hype video might actually get you…
The LoopThe best parts of fall golf, ranked - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection