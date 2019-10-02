Fantastic Yankees hype video might actually get you to root for them in the MLB Playoffs

It's been well established that the New York Yankees are the Goliath of Major League Baseball. With names like Ruth, Gherig, DiMaggio, and Mantle, and more World Series titles than letters in the alphabet, the team has history unmatched in any sport. But this year's Bronx Bombers are (rightly) being hailed as scrappy underdogs. And it's time we all get behind them.

I can see you spitting out your Yankee Hatorade in laughter, but bare with me for a minute. This year's team won 103 games despite breaking the MLB record for players having injured stints. In AUGUST! Only two key position players, Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu, made it through the season unscathed, while stars like Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius, and Aaron Hicks all spent significant time on the disabled list, not to mention a banged-up pitching staff. Even Edwin Encarnarcion, who the team traded for in June, has barely played due to injury. But this Little Engine That Could just keeps plugging along with a "Next man up" mentality. Inspiring stuff.

But the payroll! you say. "There GM is literally named CASHman!" And you're right. But even in this regard, the Yanks aren't the behemoth they usually are. Well, not quite the behemoth, that is. With a shoestring budget of $218 million, they only have the third-highest payroll this season! And what does that even mean as the top two teams on that list, the Red Sox and Cubs, didn't even qualify for the postseason. So you get the point. When the next "True Grit" remake comes out, it should be about this year's Yankees. But if that isn't enough to convince you to root for Aaron Boone's gutsy gang, maybe this fantastic hype video will that documents most some of the team's injury setbacks (It would last an hour if every bad break this team has had to overcome was mentioned):

Great song choice and even better editing. I particularly enjoyed the home runs near the end being perfect timed out to the drum beats. Beautiful.

Anyway, the Yanks will play those evil big-market Minnesota Twins in the ALDS starting on Friday. Talk about a team of greed and excess with their record 307 home runs (They Yankees play the game the right way and only hit 306). So let's go YANKEES! THE LOOP* is pulling for you! AMERICA** is pulling for you!

(*A couple people at The Loop, including myself)

(**The small part of America not rooting for any other team first)

