Extremely obscure PGA Championship bet would've netted a six-figure payday for one gambler, instead leads to all-time dagger

The amount of outlandish bets being made on golf have garnered a ton of publicity lately. Of course, the man who netted a $1.19 million payday on Tiger Woods winning the Masters made the headlines, as did his $100,000 wager on Tiger winning the Grand Slam , which officially became a losing bet last weekend with the 15-time major champion missing the cut at Bethpage Black.

It turns out, there was another huge payday on the line at Bethpage Black on Friday of the PGA Championship, just not one that would've been on anyone's radars.

The Vegas Sports Information Network reported on the very bold "make-the-cut" parlay for the PGA Championship placed by Icelandic gambler Spencer McIlmoyle. For the casual reader, a parlay is a wager with multiple bets included, and it only pays out if every bet wins. McIlmoyle's bet was a $3,448 10-leg parlay on seven golfers to make the cut and three golfers to miss the cut. The potential payday? $155,000.

Amazingly, McIlmoyle nailed nine of the 10 golfers' outcomes, correctly predicting Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Maytsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau and Webb Simpson all to make the cut, and Jason Dufner and Branden Grace to miss the cut. It all came down to Shane Lowry to miss the cut, and a birdie by Lowry on his second-to-last hole of his second round moved Lowry inside the cut line, costing the gambler the six-figure payday.

Listen to him describe the bet, and his thoughts as Lowry played his back nine on Friday, in painful agony.

It might be fair to call this a bad beat, but Lowry is a quality golfer, so him making the cut wasn't necessarily a surprise. But to do so in such painstaking fashion for McIlmoyle is one of the tougher losses we've heard in golf gambling in some time. Still, the bet was impressive in its own right for almost hitting. Well played ... almost.

