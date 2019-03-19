Trending
NBA

Even by Steph Curry standards, this Steph Curry shot is bonkers

By
10 minutes ago
Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs
Ronald Cortes(Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

The schadenfreude surrounding the Golden State Warriors has been running strong and mighty this season, a stream the two-time defending champs continue to fill. There was the on-court dust-up between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, ongoing rumors that Durant will likely bounce after the season, Klay Thompson calling out the hometown ground, the rough assimilation of Boogie Cousins into the proceedings, and the very real possibility the Warriors will fail to capture the No. 1 seed. All that's missing is Durant getting caught flirting with an Instagram model on his burner account...and we still have three months of action left in the season to make that dream come true.

However, while the hatters' cups are overflowing with epicaricacy, ultimately it will not matter, as the Warriors will win their fourth title in five years, solely on the merits of one Steph Curry. In spite of this campaign's chaos and a pesky groin injury, Curry is enjoying one of his best seasons in a Hall-of-Fame career, his threes continuing to single-handedly suck the spirit of opponents.

Such as last night, when Curry connected from way, way, WAY downtown against the San Antonio Spurs:

He is not from this world.

Granted, the Spurs won the game. But the Warriors are merely passing time, the way a dad messes with his kid in the driveway by giving him H-O-R before taking him to the woodshed with 20-foot banks and backward shots.

Only 11 regular season games remain before the playoffs begin, and a fair share of talking heads will make valiant efforts to explain why the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets or Oklahoma City Thunder have a shot in the West. Simply nod in your head, re-watch this video and remember: as long as Steph Curry's on the floor, ain't no way the Warriors won't be cutting down the nets come June.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
NBA

Even by Steph Curry standards, this Steph Curry shot is bonkers

10 minutes ago
March Madness

The 15 most annoying people in your office during the NCAA Tournament

an hour ago
The Grind

Rory McIlroy’s return to glory, Jon Rahm’s disastrous caddie overrule, and Brooks Koepka's...

an hour ago
Tee-Time Pleas

PGA Tour pro makes plea to commissioner for favorable tee time—so he can watch his team in...

12 hours ago
Hydration

Altamont Beer Works' new CattyShack IPA is a liquid tribute to Carl Spackler

19 hours ago
Slamtana

Legendary baseball guy Carlos Santana smashed a TV with a bat to put a stop to Fornite last...

21 hours ago
It's In the Game

MLB experimenting with new Ump Cam that's so real you'll need to wear a cup

a day ago
Viral Video

Watch an overzealous marshal leave his post to bearhug player at European Tour event

a day ago
Monday Superlatives

MoneyBrackets: How to win your March Madness pool without knowing a damn thing

March 18, 2019
When You Gotta Go

Bill Walton missed the start of OT at the game he was calling because he went to the bathroom...

March 16, 2019
The Masters

Players Championship 2019: Patrick Reed gives cockiest quote ever when asked about his Masters...

March 15, 2019
The Players

Players Championship: Caddie loses bet, eats hottest chili pepper chip known to man at TPC it

March 15, 2019
Late Night Pranks

Jimmy Fallon had tour pros sneak in hilarious phrases during their press conferences this a...

March 15, 2019
Flip Flop City

Duke legend Jay Williams calls out Syracuse player who tried to trip Zion, defended Grayson...

March 15, 2019
Ohhh Dell

This alleged 911 call about a Browns fan celebrating the Odell Beckham Jr. trade is pure gold

March 15, 2019
Aces Wild

Players Championship 2019: Ryan Moore is building a hole-in-one resume that may never be...

March 14, 2019
Earn Your Stripes

Golf's resident impressionist does his best Tiger Woods in new Bridgestone commercial

March 14, 2019
Masters Prep

U.S. Amateur runner-up Devon Bling finds ingenious way to replicate the speedy greens he'll at...

March 14, 2019
Related
The LoopRory McIlroy’s return to glory, Jon Rahm’s disastro…
The LoopPGA Tour pro makes plea to commissioner for favorab…
Golf InstructionA veteran tour caddie explains the delicate dance o…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection