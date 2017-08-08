European TourAugust 8, 2017

Euro Tour announces BMW PGA will move from May to September to avoid scheduling conflict

By
Wentworth 18th green
Richard HeathcoteThe crowd applauds as Chris Wood celebrates his victory on Wentworth's 18th green at the 2016 BMW PGA Championship.

When one thing changes (or two) everything changes. In the immediate wake of the PGA Championship moving to May, starting in 2019, and so nudging the Players into March, the European Tour announced on Tuesday that the BMW PGA Championship will shift from its traditional May date to September in two years time.

No specific date was released for the 2019 BMW, but the change was hardly unexpected. With the European Tour’s flagship event adjacent to the likes of the Memorial Tournament and the Players, recent fields at Wentworth’s West course just outside London already had been missing one or two star names. Given that, similarly competing with a major championship for player’s time was always going to be a non-starter for European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

“Significant changes to the global golfing calendar have given us the opportunity to move the BMW PGA Championship to a more favorable date from 2019 onwards,” Pelley said in a release. “Wentworth Club is an iconic location in the realm of British sport, and the BMW PGA Championship is always hugely popular with the public, as was seen in May when it launched our Rolex Series with 110,000 spectators in attendance over the course of the week. This is a new chapter for the event, but we expect similar interest in the autumn, as was shown historically by the World Match Play Championship when it was played at Wentworth Club at that time of the year.”

Further changes to the European Tour schedule in reaction to events across the Atlantic are inevitable and will, in many ways, be beneficial to the Old World circuit. Should, for example, the 2019 PGA Tour season end around Labor Day in early September, there will be plenty of opportunity for America’s marquee players to join the European Tour and participate in its lucrative playoff events that climax to the “Race To Dubai.”

Throw all of the above together, mix well and the long-anticipated but much-doubted evolution of a “World Tour” may be closer than many imagine.

RELATED: The big picture on the PGA Championship's big move

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Rory McIlroy will narrate an emotional video about a tragic junior golfer’s car accident

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: What Jordan Spieth has in abundance, his rivals wish they had as well

Golf News & Tours

Golf Digest Podcast: Gary McCord puts Jordan Spieth's success in context, explains the origin of his legendary mustache and reflects on his TV career

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Five holes outside the "Green Mile" that will deliver drama

Golf News & Tours

How our expectations are overwhelming—and failing—golf's stars

Related
Golf News & ToursGolf Digest Podcast: Gary McCord puts Jordan Spieth…
Golf News & ToursRory McIlroy will narrate an emotional video about …
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Five holes outside the "…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection