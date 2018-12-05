ESPN to air film on Tiger Woods' 2018 comeback season, "Return of the Roar" on Tiger's birthday

At times, Tiger Woods' 2018 was so unbelievable you would have thought it came from a screenplay. While his story was very much real, it's now getting silver-screen treatment.

ESPN announced on Wednesday that is producing a film on Woods' historic comeback season, set to air on December 30, Woods' 43rd birthday.

"Tiger Woods: Return of the Roar" will chronicle the highs and lows of last campaign, starting with his return to competitive golf at the 2017 Hero World Challenge and culminating with his 80th career tour win at East Lake .

"With new, never-before-seen content, including multiple interviews with Woods, viewers will get behind-the-scenes access to PGA TOUR events central to Woods’ return, including the Valspar Championship and the Tour Championship, featuring stylized off-speed cameras and inside-the-ropes viewpoints," an ESPN press release said. "The film also will touch upon Woods’ growing role as a leader and mentor on the PGA Tour, highlighting his role as captain’s assistant at the 2017 Presidents Cup and the announcement made in March that he will captain the U.S. Team at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia."

ESPN says the documentary will feature 60 interviews with PGA Tour players and professional athletes to give context on perspective on Tiger's comeback. There were also be a feature with Woods' caddie Joe LaCava on what he saw on the bag this season.

The film is directed by PGA Tour Entertainment in conjunction with ESPN. Following the movie's release, it will stream internationally on GOLFTV.

