Eric Bledsoe finds innovative new way to turn the basketball over

The rules of basketball aren't ironclad. They shift with the changing of the guard. The implementation of the three-point line in the NBA in 1979 or the NCAA banning dunking from the late 1960s through the mid-70s are just two examples of the game ebbing and flowing. Rules change all the time, but not once has it been legal—unless you're playing in a shoddy pick-up game—to just dribble onto the court without inbounding the ball. Well, for a split-second, which is enough time to make a regrettable decision, Eric Bledsoe did just that.

It's not as if this was in a blowout. Bledsoe committed this act of lunacy in a hard-fought game against a reputable opponent in the fourth quarter. This isn't just a gaffe. Bledsoe's mistake yesterday was an all-timer.

Now we can look at this two ways... 1. Bledsoe momentarily had a moment of forgetfulness that will plague him on blooper shows (do they still have those?) for the rest of his life. 2. Bledsoe is a trendsetter and sees the future of basketball in a way that no one has since Dr. James Naismith.

At the moment, I'm leaning towards the second option. People have always had their doubts when soothsayers try to buck the trend. Many doubted John F. Kennedy when he claimed that we would go to the moon. Or what about when people questioned the casting decision of Heath Ledger as the Joker; that went so well that we're going to get another Joker movie every few years until the end of time. Perhaps this is even equivalent to the time I staredt mixing cheese goldfish and pretzel goldfish in a move so monumental that Pepperidge Farm stole the idea right out from under my nine-year-old brain.

We may have gotten a bit off-track, but we can definitively state now that Eric Bledsoe is the mastermind of our generation. A Renaissance Man of the 21st century. Think of how difficult it can get to inbound the ball when the opposing team is pressing. He may have solved that dilemma forever.

Or he just made an inane screw-up.

Definitely one of the two.