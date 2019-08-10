Trending
Emiliano Grillo misses birdie putt that would have got him to the weekend, reacts accordingly

2 hours ago

It's never the ball or the club's fault that a player hits a poor shot, but sometimes, you've just got to let a little anger out. Emiliano Grillo is no stranger to this, as he once famously unleashed one of the funniest and most nonchalant club throws at the 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational after depositing a few balls into the water at Bay Hill's par-5 sixth hole. Never forget:

So good, though not quite as good as Rory McIlroy's epic helicopter toss at Doral in 2015. Grillo added another gem to his anger-management highlight tape on Friday at Liberty National, where the 26-year-old Argentinian faced a birdie putt at the par-4 ninth that would have got him to the weekend at the Northern Trust. Entering the week at 62nd in the FedEx Cup standings, a made cut would have locked up his spot at next week's BMW Championship. But the putt would not go, brutally lipping out and sending him home early. Let's see how Grillo handled the miss:

Nothing like flipping off inanimate objects, am I right? Grillo is not the first to give his ball and the cup the middle finger this season. Tommy Fleetwood was the original trendsetter at the Masters in April:

Flipping off your golf ball... so hot right now. Flipping off your golf ball.

Luckily for Grillo, he's projected at 70th in the standings even after missing the cut, which is enough to get him into the BMW field next week.

