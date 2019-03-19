Trending
Wild Stats

Elfrid Payton (yes, Elfrid Payton) joins exclusive group that includes Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain

By
3 hours ago
Elfrid Payton
Alex Goodlett

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Elfrid Payton is a nice player, but one that probably only the hardcore NBA fan has seen play. Even fringe NBA fans might know him for his old, crazy hairstyle that he rocked during his first four years with the Orlando Magic. Non-basketball fans? Fair to say they have absolutely no idea who Elfrid Payton is, where he went to school, or what team he's on now.

I like to think I follow the NBA closely, and I didn't even realize he had signed with the Pelicans this past offseason, likely because he's been in and out of the lineup battling injury issues. That said, he has started all 33 games he's played in this season for New Orleans, averaging 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Really solid numbers for a role player, but not exactly All-Star material.

What is All-Star material, however, is the exclusive, and we are talking EXCLUSIVE group Payton joined on Monday with a wild stat in the Pelicans overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks. The former No. 10 overall pick scored 19 points, had 11 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds for his fifth consecutive triple double. That made him just the fifth player in NBA history to record a triple double in five straight games, an incredible accomplishment made all the more impressive when you see the other four players who have ever done it: Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook.

While Westbrook's career is far from over, I think we can already say that he'll be referred to as an NBA legend some day. And those other three names are arguably in the top 5 NBA players ever conversation. Joining them? Elfrid Payton! What a time to be alive. Let's look at Payton's last five games:

These are Rajon Rondo-esque triple doubles, and I'm a huge Rondo fan so I should love these too. But it's just an insane thought that Elfrid Payton is in a club that includes Wilt, MJ and Oscar. Good for him, and we'd love to see him keep it rolling. Also, bring back the hair. These triple doubles would look way better with that hairdo:

Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic
Don Juan Moore

RELATED: Even by Steph Curry standards, this Steph Curry shot is bonkers

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Nightmare Fuel

Bill Belichick wearing an Alabama shirt is the most terrifying image you'll see today

27 minutes ago
Spring

Nine things to remember when playing golf for the first time in 2019

34 minutes ago
Sweet Home Florida

Minor league baseball team to host 'Florida Man Night', will break new law every inning

an hour ago
Wild Stats

Elfrid Payton (yes, Elfrid Payton) joins exclusive group that includes Michael Jordan and Wilt...

3 hours ago
NBA

Even by Steph Curry standards, this Steph Curry shot is bonkers

5 hours ago
March Madness

The 15 most annoying people in your office during the NCAA Tournament

6 hours ago
The Grind

Rory McIlroy’s return to glory, Jon Rahm’s disastrous caddie overrule, and Brooks Koepka's...

6 hours ago
Tee-Time Pleas

PGA Tour pro makes plea to commissioner for favorable tee time—so he can watch his team in...

16 hours ago
Hydration

Altamont Beer Works' new CattyShack IPA is a liquid tribute to Carl Spackler

a day ago
Slamtana

Legendary baseball guy Carlos Santana smashed a TV with a bat to put a stop to Fornite last...

March 18, 2019
It's In the Game

MLB experimenting with new Ump Cam that's so real you'll need to wear a cup

March 18, 2019
Viral Video

Watch an overzealous marshal leave his post to bearhug player at European Tour event

March 18, 2019
Monday Superlatives

MoneyBrackets: How to win your March Madness pool without knowing a damn thing

March 18, 2019
When You Gotta Go

Bill Walton missed the start of OT at the game he was calling because he went to the bathroom...

March 16, 2019
The Masters

Players Championship 2019: Patrick Reed gives cockiest quote ever when asked about his Masters...

March 15, 2019
The Players

Players Championship: Caddie loses bet, eats hottest chili pepper chip known to man at TPC it

March 15, 2019
Late Night Pranks

Jimmy Fallon had tour pros sneak in hilarious phrases during their press conferences this a...

March 15, 2019
Flip Flop City

Duke legend Jay Williams calls out Syracuse player who tried to trip Zion, defended Grayson...

March 15, 2019
Related
The LoopThings got kinda personal between Shaq and Charles …
The LoopLeBron James and Damian Lillard's early dunk-off ne…
The LoopShaq and Charles Barkley laughing at the Clippers-R…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection