Trending
Golf shoe of the week

Early look at the navy Air Jordan 13 golf shoes

By
3 hours ago

Earlier this year, Nike released the Air Jordan 13 golf shoe in all-white and white-and-red designs, creating buzz among Air Jordan fans who play golf. And on August 18, the Air Jordan 13 kicks will land in a new pebbled-leather white-and-navy color pattern, providing a sleeker option for Jumpman supporters who thought the red Air Jordan 13 golf shoes were a touch too flashy.

The white-and-navy Air Jordan 13 golf shoes ($200) will be release on August 18.

These AJ 13 models follow several golf entries from Jordan Brand, including the Air Jordan 1 PE, which Jason Day wore at the British Open. Just like the Air Jordan XIII basketball shoe that debuted in 1997, the outsole of the Air Jordan 13 golf shoe draws inspiration from a cat’s paw, designed specifically to create a stable platform on the various undulations and surfaces.

Additionally, the Air Jordan 13 shoes have a soft, resilient midsole that provides responsive cushioning, and a premium leather upper designed with non-stretch synthetic leather overlays that assist in upper, mid-foot and heel support.

Here are a few more looks at the brand-new navy Air Jordan 13 golf shoes.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Don't Be That Guy

Even Yankees fans are mocking this video of a stunned Yankees fan after crushing loss to rival...

an hour ago
He Shoots, He Scores

Here are two New York Rangers in goofy hockey version of drive-by challenge

an hour ago
Viral Videos

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Odell Beckham is still doing Odell Beckham things

2 hours ago
So Close!

How Rickie Fowler cost one gambler MILLIONS by ruining the greatest golf bet ever

3 hours ago
Golf shoe of the week

Early look at the navy Air Jordan 13 golf shoes

3 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

McGregor-Mayweather is both the best and most embarrassing sports spectacle of the year

5 hours ago
Golfer Problems

PGA Championship 2017: Why Justin Thomas “almost choked” on 17, and it’s not what you think

5 hours ago
Best dressed golfer of the week

Three style tips you can learn from Justin Thomas, plus one mistake

5 hours ago
PGA Championship Vibes

Louis Oosthuizen marked his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship with this incredible...

17 hours ago
Good Calls

PGA Championship 2017: Why Justin Thomas' girlfriend almost wasn't there for his big...

18 hours ago
Curious Choices

Masters hero Stewart Hagestad throws out first pitch at Dodgers game -- wearing golf shoes

a day ago
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: According to this wild, obscure logic, here's who will win the...

August 13, 2017
BEEF

Andrew "Beef" Johnston might be having more fun doing this than playing the weekend...

August 13, 2017
Trick Shots

Stop what you're doing and watch this unbelievable backwards golf trick shot

August 12, 2017
Tour Life

Smylie Kaufman becomes the first member of the #SB2K17 crew to take the plunge

August 12, 2017
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Kevin Kisner prepared for his round Saturday by doing regular dad stuff

August 12, 2017
Fails

PGA Tour winner locks his keys in car at tournament, would not make for a good criminal

August 12, 2017
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Jason Day thanks Dustin for "most clutch" thing anyone's...

August 11, 2017
Related
The LoopNike releases Air Jordan 13 Golf shoes
The LoopJason Day's Air Jordan golf shoes are creating …
The LoopNike's new tennis-inspired golf shoe is clean a…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection