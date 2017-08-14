Early look at the navy Air Jordan 13 golf shoes

Earlier this year, Nike released the Air Jordan 13 golf shoe in all-white and white-and-red designs, creating buzz among Air Jordan fans who play golf. And on August 18, the Air Jordan 13 kicks will land in a new pebbled-leather white-and-navy color pattern, providing a sleeker option for Jumpman supporters who thought the red Air Jordan 13 golf shoes were a touch too flashy.

These AJ 13 models follow several golf entries from Jordan Brand, including the Air Jordan 1 PE, which Jason Day wore at the British Open. Just like the Air Jordan XIII basketball shoe that debuted in 1997, the outsole of the Air Jordan 13 golf shoe draws inspiration from a cat’s paw, designed specifically to create a stable platform on the various undulations and surfaces.

Additionally, the Air Jordan 13 shoes have a soft, resilient midsole that provides responsive cushioning, and a premium leather upper designed with non-stretch synthetic leather overlays that assist in upper, mid-foot and heel support.

Here are a few more looks at the brand-new navy Air Jordan 13 golf shoes.