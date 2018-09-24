News & Tours21 hours ago

Dustin Johnson regains No. 1 world ranking, Tiger Woods up to No. 13

By
GOLF: SEP 23 PGA - TOUR Championship
Icon Sportswire(Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ATLANTA—It was evident to all that watched the proceedings at East Lake that Tiger Woods claimed the day, winning the Tour Championship by two shots. Oh, and Justin Rose was a winner too, his three-over 73 good enough for a T-4 finish to claim the season-long FedEx Cup points race. And we'd be remiss in forgetting Dustin Johnson, who boasts a significant title as well.

So, for those of you scoring at home, Woods, Rose and Johnson all left Atlanta on top. Got it?

For Johnson, thanks to a final-round 67, finished third at the Tour Championship, a standing that jumped Rose in the OWGR. Meaning Rose's reign as No. 1 in the world comes to an end after two weeks and one-tournament start. Given the $10 million just deposited in his bank account, we doubt Rose is losing much sleep.

Rose is now No. 2, followed by likely PGA Tour Player of the Year Brooks Koepka at No. 3. Justin Thomas and Francesco Molinari round out the top five.

Also of note is Woods, who moved to 13th with his victory on Sunday. When Woods logged his first competitive round last December at the Hero World Challenge, the 14-time major winner was 668th in the world. That, my friends, is quite the surge.

Johnson has now been No. 1 in the world for 78 weeks in his career. Woods has the record at 683.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTour Championship 2018: Rory McIlroy with a chance …
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods shakes off stumble, sets table for the …
Golf News & ToursForget Sam Snead. Tiger Woods already has the tour …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection