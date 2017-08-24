The Northern Trust4 hours ago

Dustin Johnson one back of Russell Henley at Glen Oaks Club

By
The Northern Trust - Round One
Andrew RedingtonWESTBURY, NY - AUGUST 24: Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during round one of The Northern Trust at Glen Oaks Club on August 24, 2017 in Westbury, New York. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. — Ever since Dustin Johnson's stumble down a staircase and subsequent withdrawal from the Masters, we've seen glimpses of his pre-April self. Brief flashes of the guy who won three straight times, took over the No. 1 ranking in the world and did it with ease. On Thursday at The Northern Trust, D.J. made golf look easy again, posting a five-under 65 that has him just one back of leader Russell Henley.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion got off to a slow start, making bogey on the par-3 second at Glen Oaks Club, but quickly bounced back with a birdie at the par-5 third. From there, he played with steady confidence, adding five more birdies and not dropping another shot. After the round, he posed a scary though for the rest of the field.

"Today was the first time it's kind of felt like I was in control, like I was leading into the Masters," Johnson said of his swing.

Glen Oaks, a new PGA Tour venue hosting the first of the season's four FedEx Cup Playoff events, sets up very well for Johnson, who is one of if not the longest hitters on tour. He averaged 323 yards off the tee in the opening round, ranking first in the field.

"It suits my eye well," he said of the course. "If I keep hitting it like I'm hitting it, I'm going to like it a lot more come Sunday."

Leading the way is Henley, who carded a six-under 64 with eight birdies and two bogeys. He looked comfortable around the greens, with just 24 putts on the round, and getting up and scrambling when he needed. Since his victory at the Shell Houston Open, Henley just one top-10 finish in 12 tries, but has made his last six cuts.

Two back at four under are Scott Brown, Chris Kirk and Camilo Villegas, whose round was highlighted by an eagle from 161 yards to the elevated par-4 18th green. He's making his first appearance in the FedEx Cup Playoffs since the 2015 Deutsche Bank Championship.

Six players sit three back at three under, including Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen.

Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm posted two-under 68s, while Jason Day and Jordan Spieth each carded one-under 69s.

Defending FedEx Cup champ Rory McIlroy struggled, making six bogeys and shooting a three-over 73.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

You'll never guess who's on the bubble for a PGA Tour card in this week's Web.com Tour regular-season finale (OK, maybe you will)

Golf News & Tours

The golf-related reason why Jason Day wants to have a few drinks in New York on Sunday night (No, really)

Golf News & Tours

Tiger Woods will begin his latest "comeback" at the Presidents Cup, says Steve Stricker

Golf News & Tours

Joaquin Niemann wins Mark H. McCormack Medal as golf's top amateur

Golf News & Tours

Phil Mickelson sounds like he's leaning toward making Phil Mickelson a Presidents Cup captain's pick

Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods will begin his latest "comeback&qu…
Golf News & ToursYou'll never guess who's on the bubble for …
Golf News & ToursJoaquin Niemann wins Mark H. McCormack Medal as gol…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection