Trending
Viral Videos

Dustin Johnson helps a couple with their gender reveal in heartwarming fashion at a PGA Tour event

By
2 hours ago

Gender reveals are all the rage right now. We're sure someone you know—a co-worker, a cousin or even just a random person you watched pop a balloon followed by loud yelling and shrieking on social media—has posted one of these videos, announcing the gender of their baby. These videos come in all forms, and as people in 2019 do, everybody must one-up the next person by coming with some outrageous, unique way to create one of these videos.

Thanks to the PGA Tour and Dustin Johnson, a soon-to-be father and mother at this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic have a video to post on social media that'll make their entire network of people jealous. In fact, they don't even have to post the video themselves, because now the PGA Tour's social media channels, with millions of followers each on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, everyone will see the video posted of them on Wednesday.

Dustin Johnson, the heavy favorite at this week's tour stop in Detroit, made this couple's video as unique as could be. Here it is:

It's not the first time this season a PGA Tour pro has helped a group of fans with a huge life event. At the Wells Fargo this year, Justin Thomas helped a golf fan propose to his fiancée at Quail Hollow.

We're not sure how this all came together, either—it seemed like the father and mother both were equally surprised Dustin Johnson came up to them and did it. But either way, a good job by all. Good on DJ to help this couple out—and he was the perfect candidate for this, being a father himself.

RELATED: Ranking the best of the best among the PGA Tour's content kings

Check out Golf Digest Schools for the best in video golf instruction

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Videos

Dustin Johnson helps a couple with their gender reveal in heartwarming fashion at a PGA Tour...

2 hours ago
Blue Crush

The Washington Nationals are bringing back the Expos...well, sort of

4 hours ago
Never Change, DJ

Dustin Johnson gets asked if he remembers the week after his U.S. Open victory, responds in...

6 hours ago
Pop Quiz

Can you tell these fake PGA Tour tournament names from their real-life counterparts?

7 hours ago
Say What?!

Don Nelson says he played poker around a dead guy (yep) and smokes a lot of weed in wild "Real...

8 hours ago
Joe West Gonna Joe West

Mets pitcher goes headhunting, Joe West decides to toss Phillies manager Gabe Kapler for some...

9 hours ago
These Guys Are Good

Tweets, beefs, and birdies: Ranking the PGA Tour's content kings

9 hours ago
Peak Soccer

Luis Suarez begging ref to yellow card opponent for tripping pitch invader is peak soccer

June 25, 2019
The Grind

An epic victory celebration, Michelle Wie's tearful goodbye(?), and a caddie blasts his former...

June 25, 2019
Michigan Man

Is this the most Michigan Man-looking Michigan Man who has ever lived?

June 25, 2019
So Who Wants to Tell Him?

Ryan Hartman traded while on "off-the-grid" vacation, won't find out for another couple of...

June 25, 2019
Swing Like Steph

Here's your first look at Steph Curry's new Under Armour golf collection

June 24, 2019
Close But No Cigar

Harry Kane misses hole-in-one in most gutting fashion imaginable

June 24, 2019
Viral Video

Watch John Daly bank an approach off bleachers to 10 feet of pin

June 24, 2019
Extra, Extra

Meet the mess: The best backpages in New York Mets history

June 24, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Screw it, let's reset the home run record

June 24, 2019
Karma's A ...

Louisville pitcher drops two HARD "F--- you"'s at Vanderbilt batter, promptly blows game the...

June 22, 2019
Respect

Albert Pujols received an all-time ovation in his first trip back to St. Louis on Friday night

June 22, 2019
Related
The LoopDustin Johnson helps a couple with their gender rev…
Golf News & ToursTom Watson will soon break 70 -- in age -- but he i…
The LoopThe Washington Nationals are bringing back the Expo…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection