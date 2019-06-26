Trending
Dustin Johnson gets asked if he remembers the week after his U.S. Open victory, responds in typical Dustin fashion

Dustin Johnson has proved countless times throughout his career that he doesn't let things that happened in the past bother him. Ditto that for things that are out of his control. He got over the 82 at Pebble Beach in 2010, he got over the bunker fiasco at Whistling Straits and he quickly got over having a potential penalty looming over his head at Oakmont in 2016. It's almost like he just flat-out forgets things on purpose.

Johnson's useful memory loss isn't just limited to the bad things either. On Wednesday, during his press conference at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, a reporter asked Johnson if he could "take us back to that next tournament after winning the U.S. Open [in 2016]? Did you have to totally like forget about winning it and the accomplishment and focus on the next thing?"

Before the reporter could finish the question, Johnson was already making facial gestures that would indicate that he did not, in fact, remember the 2016 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, which was the very next event he played after Oakmont. Johnson won, by the way. Here's the hilarious exchange:

Does this look like the face of a man who remembered something that happened a full THREE years ago?

No, no it does not. Sure, you'd think he'd remember a WGC win that included a pair of weekend 66s, but at the clip he wins those things they must be hard to remember, at least for DJ. Also, if you followed Paulina Gretzky's Instagram story recently, you noticed she and DJ just got back from a nice little vacation in the Bahamas. Something tells us that reflecting on his 2016 win at Firestone was not among the vacation activities last week.

