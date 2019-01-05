Dustin Johnson first victim of rules infraction in 2019, though it is unrelated to the rules changes

Pinterest Kevin C. Cox (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KAPALUA, Hawaii — It took all of a round-and-a-half for the first rules infraction of 2019 to take place on the PGA Tour. And it involved Dustin Johnson.

Playing the par-4 fourth hole on the Plantation Course during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Friday, the defending champion pulled his drive left and into a hazard. When he reached where the shot landed, a volunteer marshal pointed out the ball and Johnson hit it out of the hazard.

Only it wasn’t his ball. Johnson realized as much before playing his next shot, and under Rule 6.3 was hit with a two-stroke penalty for playing the wrong ball.

Johnson then went back to the hazard, found his original ball 10 yards father up from where he played the wrong ball and went on to finish the hole with what would have been a par without the penalty. Instead, he made double bogey.

It could have been worse. Had Johnson teed off on the next hole after finishing the fourth with the wrong ball, he would have been disqualified.