Dress like the most relaxed golfer with Hawaii-inspired florals to brighten up any wardrobe

Nothing seems to make the winter feel colder than watching your favorite golfers tee it up in tropical locales dressed in Hawaiian golf shirts . And though it might not be in the cards for you to escape the low temperatures and high winds to play golf in warmer climates this season, you can at least dress the part. We've all heard the old adage "dress for the job you want," so why not dress for the weather you want with some of these fun floral pieces?

Adidas climachill Floral Prints

This Adidas golf shirt ($85) is tropical, without going overboard. The soft blue and green colors keep the busy pattern quieter and the lightweight climachill fabric creates a silk-like look and feel. It's designed to keep you cool during sweaty rounds with ventilation and a ton of stretch built in, but the icy blue color is great for cold-weather months, too.

If you're looking to take the floral party a step further, this print is also available in the Adidas men's Ultimate365 shorts . Pair with a solid and simple top, like a white or navy golf shirt, to avoid any pattern battling. These shorts ($80) may resemble swim trunks, but the shirt gripper in the waistband, moisture-wicking stretch fabric and pockets make them golf-ready.

Ladies, you are certainly not left out of the floral bottom offerings. This Adidas Women's Pleated Fashion Floral Golf Skort ($56) is on the longer side, so you don't have to worry about any riding-up issues. The fit and flare silhouette is feminine, built-in shorts make for a comfortable wear and the back pocket adds functionality.

Nike Women's Air Zoom Sneakers

Bright and colorful accessories are a perfect way to brighten up the gray season. These floral printed Nike Women's Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Running Shoes ($120) are stylish and sure to reinvigorate winter fitness goals. The beveled heel provides a comfortable and responsive wear while the waffled sole adds traction.

Uther Supply Tour Towel

If wearing full Hawaiian golf shirts isn't your style, spice things up with your golf towel. The floral Uther Supply Tour Towel puma is made from a moisture wicking microfiber that will cleans club without scratching the finish. It's antimicrobial, extra absorbent and will add a whole lot of style to your bag.

FootJoy Aloha Collection

FJ recently dropped an exciting collection of Hawaii-themed florals in its Aloha Collection. The drop includes a blue golf shirt with floral details on the inside of the collar and placket, a glove with blue flowery details and some seriously cool socks. The ProDry Crew Aloha Print Men's Golf Socks ($12) feature a blue, green and floral color-blocking pattern on the ultra moisture-wicking DrySof sock.

Floral Leggings

For most women, wintertime is legging season. While most stick to a simple black pair, why not encourage warmer thoughts with a floral touch? These Betsey Johnson Women's Floral Mesh Crop Leggings ($44) have subtle patterned patches around the trendy mesh inserts for a high-fashion look. The high-rise fit is flattering and the performance fabric makes for a comfortable wear.

If you really need a floral upgrade, opt for the statement-making Onzie Women's Golden Floral Legging ($59). These bottoms are bright and ultra-stylish to snap you out of your winter blues the moment you put them on. The waistband is thick and high for a cozy and flattering fit and the stretch fabric is great for an indoor practice session, yoga class or just lounging around.

Linksoul Tonal Printed Floral Boardwalker Shorts

This floral print is as subtle as you can get. The black-on-gray pattern is simple and almost unnoticeable, but incredibly stylish. You may have to wait for warmer weather to break these shorts ($72) out, but when you do you'll love the functional four-way stretch, off-seam front pockets and fun turquoise accents.

Click here to shop Linksoul's Tonal Printed Floral Boardwalker shorts .

Puma's Hidden Florals

You may have to wear a long sleeve layer with this Puma Women's Sleeveless Floral Golf Polo ($55), but the print will lead the look into warmer days. This tight floral print almost resembles a watercolor pattern. It's stylish and will brighten up your drawer of solid golf skirts and pants. You can also match this shirt with the same Puma pattern skirt ($75) for an on-trend matching separates look.

Puma Malbon Golf Shirt

If you're ready to commit fully to Hawaiian golf shirts trend, opt for the stylish Puma Malbon Collab Golf Shirt ($98). It's a bold look with both a floral pattern and graphics on the full-button short sleeve, but if styled right, it will pay off.

Nike Women's Printed Shorts

Keep training bright with a fun pair of shorts, like these Nike Women's Dry Floral Printed Tempo Running Shorts ($26). Side mesh panels will keep you cool during sweaty off-season workouts and the 3-inch inseam provides a better range of motion than most running shorts.