Trending
Monday Superlatives

Don't let your child grow up to be an NFL kicker

By
an hour ago
Wild Card Round - Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
Jonathan Daniel

Regarding the headline, you might be thinking, "wait, some kickers have great careers, or even modest or forgettable ones, and also they make a ton of money." You're not wrong, of course—the average starting placekicker makes about $4.2 million every year, and the overwhelming majority of them are proven studs like Adam Vinatieri or people you've never heard of. That's all well and good. But there's a downside, and the downside is insanely horrible. The downside is that you become Scott Norwood, or you become Bears kicker Cody Parkey, and you spend the rest of your life trying to come to terms with the fact that you'll forever be identified with one brief moment of failure in an otherwise successful lifetime.

You could be forever known for this:

One inch to the right, and it might bounce through. Instead, it hit both bars—both $*&$%#*ing bars!—and the Bears are out of the playoffs, and Cody Parkey is infamous. Watch the poor guy have to explain himself:

Now, in this situation, Parkey might be the beneficiary of a restorative miracle: It looks like, quite possibly, the ball was tipped. Which changes everything, and exonerates him from a lifetime of regret—nobody really blames a kicker for having a kick blocked, and that's essentially what this is. But it doesn't change my main point: You have to be insane to take a job that could result in this kind of national infamy because of a missed kick. After Norwood's missed kick that gave the Giants their 1991 Super Bowl, I remember hearing the same joke over and over: Norwood tried to commit suicide, but he was wide right. Imagine living that life. Imagine saying this 25 years later:

“When I put myself in that moment, it’s still very fresh, very real,” Norwood said Wednesday night at a bar near his home in Virginia. “I get emotional. It’s like when I think about my parents and when they died. People always say time will take care of that. I don’t think it really does."

Here's the understatement of the decade: It's not worth it. I hereby declare that the minute my children express any interest in becoming an NFL kicker, I will shoot down their dreams without remorse. You should do the same.

Best Mascot Devastation Flop of the Millennium: Staley Da Bear

Staley is right under the goal posts:

A closer look:

The slow sideways collapse is just perfect. Kudos, Staley. You seized your moment, even if it wasn't the moment you wanted.

Shocker of the Week: Lonzo Ball and His Lack of Passion

I definitely didn't see this coming from the elder child of basketball's most dysfunctional, narcissistic family. From Lakers coach Luke Walton:

"They're trying, but they're young," Walton said of Ball and Ingram, both just 21 years old. "At some point, we need more passion. We need more fight. And that's not scoring more. That's more diving for loose balls, communicating loudly, grabbing [rebounds]."

"I talk about it with them all the time," Walton said when asked if he's been able to connect with the former No. 2 picks when they are disengaged. "There's no secret to it. As far as finding that way, I can find it with a lot of people. I don't have the exact answer on those ones yet."

I watched Brandon Ingram play at Duke, and as much ability as he has, I could have told you long before the NBA that he was an emotional dud. But I can see it being a tough call. Lonzo Ball, though? There was no way this guy didn't have character issues considering the egotistical insanity of his old man and the weird odysseys undertaken by his brothers. He's quieter than his dad, and he's a great talent, but there's no way on earth he's not completely screwed up in that "I'm a ticking time bomb because of my family" way. I still say it was idiotic for the Lakers to draft him so high.

Your Three-Point Montage Fix of the Week: Warriors-Kings

Threes are good, better than dunks, and these teams just set the NBA record for most combined threes in a game. Here's all 41:

The Thing We Need More Of...Of the Week: Winner-Take-All Points in Tennis

First things first: Tennis has a unique and, in my opinion, wonderful scoring system whose origins we can only guess at, but which may involve a sun dial. Some people would rather see the sport change to cumulative scoring (along the lines "first person to 100 points wins"), but the beauty of the current format is that drama is built in to every set, every game, every point, and the importance of each is ratcheted to the highest level even in the midst of a long match. Central to this system is "win by two." You have to win each set by two games, each game by two points, and even in tiebreakers, which are the one exception to the set rule, you have to win by two points. The reason behind this is that it mitigates the enormous advantage a server has on any individual point.

In other words, there is never a situation where both players or both doubles teams stand a point away from a match win at the same time. It's impossible...unless you're playing in the Hopman Cup, an eccentric team event held in Australia each January which currently uses a Fast Fours format. Without going into the nitty-gritty, suffice it to say there is a possibility in this format that two teams could be tied at four points apiece in a final set tiebreaker, and the winner of that subsequent point would win the whole kit and caboodle.

It's rare, but this year, in the championship mixed doubles match between Switzerland and Germany, it happened. Watch:

How awesome is that?? Look how much Federer cares! Far be it from me to call for a wholesale change to tennis, but also...we need more double championship points. They're incredible, and the only thing that could have made this better was Staley Da Bear wrapped in a German flag doing his devastation fall.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Monday Superlatives

Don't let your child grow up to be an NFL kicker

an hour ago
Sentry Tournament of Champions

Golf Channel's Jim Mackay on how Phil Mickelson's superstition changed numbers

14 hours ago
Oops

Uber driver picks up Melvin Gordon, talks football with Melvin Gordon, has no idea it's Melvin...

January 5, 2019
Keep Your Eyes Peeled

Davis Love III offers free BBQ (among other things) for help recovering son's stolen truck

January 5, 2019
Say What Now?

Switzerland coach Christian Wohlwend outdid himself with this hilariously questionable quote

January 5, 2019
Building A House

LaVar Ball shows off silky jump shot...just kidding he bricked or airballed seven in a row

January 5, 2019
Weird News

Burger King bathroom survivor sues after having free lifetime Whopper privileges taken away

January 4, 2019
Chuck Being Chuck

Charles Barkley's latest "guarantee" would bring great joy to Golden State Warriors haters

January 4, 2019
The Great Flagstick Wars

The internet's best reactions to Bryson DeChambeau putting with the pin in

January 4, 2019
Television

Sounds like golf fans are going to need some time to get used to Golf Channel’s new graphics

January 4, 2019
Good Cop, Bad Cop

Golf cop Joel Dahmen now going after the NBA for not enforcing rules

January 4, 2019
WTF?!

Refs make worst non-call in NBA history, get bailed out by James Harden's incredible shot

January 4, 2019
Synergy

Golden Knights have a Topgolf light show now, continue to be the best franchise in sports

January 3, 2019
DJ Being DJ

Dustin Johnson and his caddie spent the entire off-season studying golf's new rules (Kidding!)

January 3, 2019
Random Daggers

Rory McIlroy's jab of Brian Harman is vintage short guy on short guy crime

January 3, 2019
Bozos

NFL scout offers the hottest Antonio Brown take yet, promptly gets roasted

January 3, 2019
Concussion Protocol

High-school basketball player gets absolutely cleaned out by backboard while going for block

January 3, 2019
Football Porn

Nick Saban recalling a play he ran when he was 15 years old is peak football nerdery

January 3, 2019
Related
The LoopThe Day the Narratives Died: Five hot takes that tu…
The LoopMcGregor-Mayweather is Both the Best and Most Embar…
The LoopMore proof that Jordan Spieth can't do much wrong, …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection