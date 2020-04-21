Trending
Golf 101

Did you know: There's an actual rule on when PGA Tour playoffs can go to Tuesday (and one event can go to Wednesday!)

By
3 hours ago
Hyundai Tournament of Champions - Final Round
Christian PetersenKAPALUA, HI - JANUARY 08: Dustin Johnson celebrates with the Hyundai Tournament of Champions Cup after winning in the final round at the Plantation Course on January 8, 2013 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Coronavirus pandemic has hit a giant pause button on fans being able to watch golf on TV, and in some cases, even kept people off courses. But while we hunker down and hope for a speedy return to normalcy, we can also use this time as an opportunity to learn more about the game we love. Here’s our latest installment of “Did you know?”

Now that the PGA Tour has formally announced when play will resume, golf fans can look forward to settling in front of their televisions on Sunday afternoons to watch the final round. Of course, sometimes weather and/or darkness can stretch that into Monday. While not routine, Monday conclusions are hardly an anomaly on the PGA Tour, having occurred 18 times since 2011. Finishing on Tuesday, however, is almost unheard of.

To be sure, there are explanations for that—namely that the weather would have to be pretty dang bad for an event not to finish 72 holes over five days. But there’s another reason as well. Apparently, the tour has rules that make playing on Tuesday highly unlikely.

In the unlikely occurrence that weather or conditions are so bad that an event can’t finish on a Monday, according to tour rules, the only way an event can be pushed to Tuesday is if at least half the players who made the cut finished all 72 Monday. If less than half of the players finish 72 holes by the end of Monday play, all fourth-round scores are wiped out and the leader after 54 holes is declared the winner (if there is a tie after 54 holes, those tied for the lead will engage in a playoff to determine the winner).

Interestingly, a couple of instances where a tournament finished on Tuesday occurred in locales you might not have guessed: Arizona and Hawaii. The 1980 Joe Garagiola Tucson Open endured considerable rain, leading to a Tuesday finish with Jim Colbert winning by four strokes over Dan Halldorson and the last time the tour saw a Tuesday finish was at the 2013 Hyundai Tournament of Champions, where it was worth the wait for Dustin Johnson as he also won by four strokes, with Steve Stricker runner-up.

And what about a Wednesday finish? Not allowed for almost all tour events with one notable exception. The tour commissioner, if they so choose,

The only exception to this rule is The Players Championship, which is the PGA Tour's crown jewel. The PGA Tour commissioner has the discretion to drag out the Players as long as needed to complete 72 holes.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
New Threads

Leave it to the Chargers to be the only NFL team to crush its uniform reveal

2 hours ago
Golf 101

Did you know: There's an actual rule on when PGA Tour playoffs can go to Tuesday (and one can...

3 hours ago
Put The Phone Down

Yannick Ngakoue starting a Twitter war with the co-owner of the Jaguars doesn't seem smart

20 hours ago
What Could Go Wrong?

The NFL's virtual mock draft was apparently a disaster and Thursday night is looking more fun...

a day ago
Betting Preview

NFL Draft 2020: Our 15 favorite prop bets with EXTREME value for this year's virtual draft

a day ago
Debbie Downers

There's lots of Michael Jordan love going around, so let's remember the time he airmailed a at...

a day ago
Basketball Is Like Jazz

What if we told you this Michael Scott '30 for 30' looks like the best one yet?

April 20, 2020
Monday Superlatives

Let's remember the (mostly) unsung American heroes of the Pyeongchang Olympics, because why...

April 20, 2020
Savagery

Michael Jordan bought Scottie Pippen golf clubs just so he could take all his money on the...

April 20, 2020
Celebrity Golfers

These are the best Michael Jordan golf stories we've ever heard

April 19, 2020
NSFW x100000

Porn site offers Joe Buck $1 million to announce videos, Buck has perfect response

April 17, 2020
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods finally reveals … what gum he chews during tournaments

April 17, 2020
Prop Bets

You can bet on Michael Jordan crying in "The Last Dance," because people are sick (and to...

April 17, 2020
Tiger Tales

Justin Thomas says he played home run derby in Tiger Woods' house—and it didn't end well

April 17, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: There has only been one hole-in-one on a par 4 in PGA Tour history—and it was a...

April 17, 2020
Gambling News

It appears that professional gamblers in Nevada might be able to collect unemployment

April 16, 2020
Fails

Surprise! Another baby gender reveal produced disastrous results

April 16, 2020
The Intangibles

Anonymous NFL scout very concerned that top OL prospect likes to ... cook food?

April 16, 2020
Related
Best In GolfThe best at-home putting mats still available - Gol…
The LoopLeave it to the Chargers to be the only NFL team to…
The LoopDid you know: There's an actual rule on when PGA To…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved