Trending
Ghosted

Did Le'Veon Bell "ghost" Ben Roethlisberger? Sure sounds like he did

By
4 hours ago
Le'Veon Bell
Icon Sportswire

By failing to report by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Le'Veon Bell did the Pittsburgh Steelers a big favor. Not by not showing up, because even though James Conner is having a hell of a year, I'm sure the Steelers would still love to have Bell and everything he brings to the field. But what it did do is put this whole saga to bed, at least for the rest of the year, allowing the Steelers to focus on winning the AFC North rather than talking about their no-show running back every minute of every day.

That being said, Ben Roethlisberger revealed on Wednesday that he was still holding out hope that Bell would come back, telling ESPN that he text the running back in a last-ditch effort to get him to show up.

"I texted him, saying I hoped he was going to show up and if he decided not to, I wished him nothing but the best. He was a great teammate and football player," said the quarterback.

"To each their own on what they want to walk away from."

What's Bell walking away from? A 6-2-1 squad that's won five in a row and looks poised to win a 23rd AFC North title in the franchise's history, and what could be their third straight and fourth in the last five years. How little does Bell care about that? He didn't even respond to Big Ben's text, according to the ESPN report as well as this tweet from Steelers team reporter Missi Matthews:

Harsh. I believe this is what the kids call "ghosting," which basically means cutting off all communication. In other words, what every girl did to me in high school.

Poor Big Ben. Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.

Wild Card Round - Miami Dolphins v Pittsburgh Steelers
Gregory Shamus
NFL: DEC 14 Steelers at Falcons
Icon Sports Wire
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals
Andy Lyons
Wild Card Round - Miami Dolphins v Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin K. Aller
Jacksonville Jaguars v Pittsburgh Steelers
Joe Sargent

RELATED: Le'Veon Bell dished out a crushing blow to the New York Jets and their fanbase on Twitter

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Videos

Rare Grand Slam of Darts feat produces absolutely electric play-by-play call

3 hours ago
Ghosted

Did Le'Veon Bell "ghost" Ben Roethlisberger? Sure sounds like he did

4 hours ago
Crime & Punishment

Jersey man arrested for drunk driving, blames the whole thing on the Jets

4 hours ago
Prop Bets

Why there's a really, really good chance a Yankee will lead major league baseball in HRs

5 hours ago
So Many Turkeys

From most hungover to slowest eater, which Thanksgiving mainstay is your favorite golfer?

6 hours ago
Gambling

How would Alabama fare against NFL teams? A Vegas oddsmaker's eye-popping betting lines

7 hours ago
Bloopers

Patrick Ewing's NSFW interview slip was the most entertaining part of Georgetown's win

8 hours ago
Ballers

Say hello to Mac McClung, aka your new favorite college basketball player

9 hours ago
"Hello, Friends..."

Jim Nantz uses iPhone to make tour pro's casual round sound way more exciting than it actually...

21 hours ago
THE MATCH

Phil Mickelson reveals how he once used Tony Romo to gain a mental edge on Tiger Woods

November 13, 2018
The Grass is Always Greener

The field for Chiefs-Rams in Mexico City looks rougher than Carnoustie

November 13, 2018
Celebrity Golfers

Soccer star Harry Kane posts video of him achieving an impressive golf milestone

November 13, 2018
Sure Things

If you've got $1 million lying around, Alabama is a great bet this Saturday

November 13, 2018
The Grind

Matt Kuchar and Lee Westwood's coincidental timing, Margot Robbie's deleted golf photos, and a...

November 13, 2018
Say It Ain't So

Pabst Blue Ribbon could be out of business by next year so start stockpiling

November 13, 2018
Uh Oh

Kevin Durant was NOT happy Draymond Green didn't pass him the damn ball for the last shot

November 13, 2018
Dietary Restrictions

Chicago restaurant unveils 'Elf'-inspired syrup and spaghetti dish just in time for Barfmas

November 12, 2018
The Geek Freak

Brook Lopez morphing into Stephen Curry is the delightful surprise of the NBA season

November 12, 2018
Related
The LoopLe'Veon Bell dishes out crushing blow to the New Yo…
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Steelers get r…
The LoopNoted bicycle enthusiast JuJu Smith-Schuster got hi…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection