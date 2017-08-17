Trending
Trump

Donald Trump has Civil War plaque at his golf course commemorating battle that never happened

By
2 hours ago
AYR, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump drives a golf buggy during his visits to his Scottish golf course Turnberry on July 30, 2015 in Ayr, Scotland. Donald Trump answered questions from the media at a press conference held in his hotel. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Getty ImagesAYR, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump drives a golf buggy during his visits to his Scottish golf course Turnberry on July 30, 2015 in Ayr, Scotland. Donald Trump answered questions from the media at a press conference held in his hotel. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Editor's Note: President Donald Trump is immersed in another controversy regarding Civil War history, on Thursday lamenting on Twitter the removal of Confederate statues in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Va. In May Trump caused a stir with comments about Andrew Jackson and the Civil War. As noted in this story from 2015, Trump had earlier instances of historical revisionism regarding the Great Rebellion.

We all play golf courses that feature various memorials to people and events: benches, flagpoles, that sort of thing. At my home club, for instance, there's a stone marker honoring the memory of a longtime starter at the club from decades earlier.

Call me naive, but I've always operated under the assumption that this was at one point an actual person.

It's worth reconsidering only because of a New York Times report from November 2015 that says Donald Trump's Northern Virginia Trump National Golf Club features a plaque between the 14th and 15th holes honoring a Civil War battle at that precise spot. The inscription, signed by Trump, reads:

Credit: New York Times

“Many great American soldiers, both of the North and South, died at this spot. The casualties were so great that the water would turn red and thus became known as ‘The River of Blood.’ It is my great honor to have preserved this important section of the Potomac River!”

Nice sentiment, small problem: there apparently was no such battle.

The Times checked with various historians in the area who had trouble tying the site of Trump's course to any such event.

“No. Uh-uh. No way. Nothing like that ever happened there,” Richard Gillespie, the executive director of the Mosby Heritage Area Association, told the Times.

Gillespie went on to say the closest thing to what Trump was describing was a battle 11 miles up the river in 1861. “The River of Blood?” he said. “Nope, not there.”

During his campaign, Trump questioned how historians could dispute the battle. "How would they know," he told the Times. "Were they there?"

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Express Yourself

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs will wear Starbucks-inspired cleats for preseason...

6 minutes ago
Viral Videos

Rory McIlroy impressionist lists criteria for his next caddie -- and the results are...

an hour ago
Trump

Donald Trump has Civil War plaque at his golf course commemorating battle that never happened

2 hours ago
Love and War

Science says Patriots fans are the least dateable NFL fanbase

2 hours ago
News

The "golf butler" program sounds highly unnecessary

2 hours ago
Off the Top Rope

A spandex skeptic’s guide to WWE SummerSlam 2017

a day ago
Breakthrough Inventions

ESPN's Apple TV update just made your Saturdays infinitely lazier

a day ago
Welcome Back, 007

A definitive* ranking of Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies (*one man’s opinion)

a day ago
Viral Videos

This clip of LeBron James and Kevin Durant playing a pickup game will have you yearning for of...

August 15, 2017
WTF

Wait, is Derek Carr really moonlighting as a pop star?

August 15, 2017
Solheim Cup Style

Michelle Wie's and Lexi Thompson's Solheim Cup shoes are insanely patriotic

August 15, 2017
A Peek Into The Future

Drones will change the way we watch sports

August 15, 2017
News & Tours

Jordan Spieth continues odd PGA Championship tradition with celebratory butt slap of Justin...

August 15, 2017
Rip City Recreation

Top-100 NBA player Damian Lillard gets his own damn corn maze

August 15, 2017
The Grind

Justin Thomas celebrates with Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen lip-syncs & an #SB2K17 member...

August 15, 2017
Tebowmania

Today in Random Acts of Tim Tebow Kindness: A shout-out to grandma that leaves her speechless

August 15, 2017
College Football

The College Football Fight Song Playoff

August 15, 2017
SOCIAL MEDIA

PGA Championship 2017: The Week in Instagrams

August 14, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionJim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection