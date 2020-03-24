I’m a morning person. I especially like Civil Twilight, what scientists call the half hour before sunrise when, on clear days, a warm glow imbues the landscape. At the Masters in 2019, I got up before 5 each day and drove to the course alone, in the dark, so I could walk the grounds before the gates opened. This was my favorite time to make pictures—an Augusta National mostly void of golfers and fans. What excited my imagination was the anticipation: the joy of finding beauty in those fleeting moments before the course came to life with thousands of energized patrons and the sound of Tiger roars reverberating through the pines. Like most golf fans, I’ll miss the playing of the Masters in April, but we are facing a global health crisis that requires our collective cooperation. So golf can wait. The Masters can wait. And in the meantime, we can reflect a little more on last year’s magical Masters.

Editor’s Note: Our Masters Preview Issue was printed before the postponement of the 2020 Masters. Read more here >>