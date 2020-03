Generate more speed by learning to increase the stretch between your upper body and lower body. Try Kaitlyn Pimentel’s Stork Turn exercise. Stand up a club in front of you and push into it as you link one of your feet behind the opposite knee. Using only your lower body, practice rotating the knee of your bent leg inward and then outward. Do 8 reps on each side.

