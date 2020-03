For touch shots around the green, you have to add some wrist hinge to the swing. In this video, teacher Travis Fulton shows you the right way to do it. (Hint: Good pitchers don’t wag the club back and forth.) Then, it’s time to put the hinge into action, blending it with a little turn of the shoulders and a low finish, with both arms straight.

