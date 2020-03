Lateral movement creates weight shift in the swing—a key power component. To train side-to-side motion, Kaitlyn Pimentel recommends the Lateral Split Squat. Stand up a club in front of you, and squat out to the right, straightening your left leg. Then, drive through your right heel to return to a standing position. Switch sides, and do 6-8 reps.

Get 14 days of premium Golf Digest Schools instruction free.