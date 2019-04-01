PGA Tour Champions27 minutes ago

David Sutherland-Scott Parel playoff halted by darkness at Rapiscan Systems Classic

David Sutherland and Scott Parel, each in pursuit of a second PGA Tour Champions victory, matched pars over five playoff holes on Sunday, when nightfall halted play in the Rapiscan Systems Classic Fallen Oak, Biloxi, Miss.

The playoff will resume on Monday morning.

Sutherland carried a three-stroke lead into the final round, but shot a three-over par 75 on Sunday. Parel, meanwhile, shot a three-under 69 that included an 18th-hole birdie to get into a playoff.

Meanwhile, Billy Andrade, who took the lead with a birdie on 15, bogeyed 16 and 18, the latter that kept him from joining the playoff.

