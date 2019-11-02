Trending
Fails

Dartmouth beats Harvard on wild Hail Mary on final play, camera man completely botches filming it

By
an hour ago

The ending of the Dartmouth-Harvard game on Saturday was one of the finishes of the year in college football. The only thing keeping it from being THE finish of the year was some crappy camera work from the camera man.

Trailing 6-3 with six seconds to play and the ball at midfield, Dartmouth was down to its final play. Big green quarterback Derek Kyler was immediately in trouble after taking the snap, but he kept the play alive with his feet, avoiding three Crimson defenders and scrambling to the open field. From the 46-yard line, Kyler heaved one to the end zone, where the ball was tipped by a Harvard defender and then caught by Dartmouth wideout Masaki Aerts for a miraculous game-winning touchdown. What was not miraculous was the camera work:

Did this dude fall asleep mid play? What the hell was that? Not surprisingly, the internet was not kind:

Tough break for this guy. If he films it properly he gets no credit, if he screws it up everybody piles on. Thankless job.

Luckily for us, there was that second angle from the other end zone. And there's also this sick angle from someone who was down on the field:

What a play. This kept Dartmouth's undefeated season alive, as they've now moved to 7-0 on the year. Next week they'll take on the only other undefeated team in the Ivy League, Princeton. Winner of that is on a fast track to the College Football Playoff (yes I realize this is not possible). Big Green football, catch the fever!

RELATED: Damn, Jimmy Garoppolo definitely just shot his shot with Erin Andrews

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Fails

Dartmouth beats Harvard on wild Hail Mary on final play, camera man completely botches filming...

an hour ago
Trick or Tiger

Tiger Woods takes adorable photo with kid dressed up like him for Halloween

November 1, 2019
As Fate Would Have It

Kid dressed as Freddie Freeman runs into the real Freddie Freeman while trick-or-treating in...

November 1, 2019
Heat Check

Damn, Jimmy Garoppolo definitely just shot his shot with Erin Andrews

November 1, 2019
Laughing Stocks

Is Leonard Fournette giggling every time the Jets tackle him the new Kawhi laugh?

October 31, 2019
Fails

Houston TV station puts up the most obvious World Series graphic of all time

October 31, 2019
Monsters

If David Pollack really gives this stuff out on Halloween he should be locked in prison

October 31, 2019
King of Halloween

Punt, Pass, and Kick Andy Reid is the pinnacle of sports Halloween costumes

October 31, 2019
Get well soon, Steph

Stephen Curry's broken hand shakes up the celebrity golf circuit

October 31, 2019
Business = Booming

Don't freak out, but Americans have spent $490 million on pet costumes this year

October 30, 2019
Viral Videos

Austin Ekeler does one-handed pullups while he reads, might be the best multi-tasker ever

October 30, 2019
Memory Lane

If you think Game 7 of the World Series is going to be crazy, you should have been there for 8

October 30, 2019
Life Lessons

High school basketball coach posterizes his own player to the delight of his team

October 30, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Making...

October 30, 2019
Euro Tour Shenanigans

Thomas Pieters becomes latest victim of Euro Tour's 'Chase The Ace' challenge, somehow doesn't...

October 29, 2019
Happy Birthday

The Bengals just benched Andy Dalton . . . on his birthday

October 29, 2019
Doppelgangers

Giant Jimmy Graham and tiny Packers athletic trainer unveil best Halloween buddy costume ever

October 29, 2019
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ record-tying win, Brooks Koepka’s bold Halloween costume, and the craziest tee in...

October 29, 2019
Related
The LoopDartmouth beats Harvard on wild Hail Mary on final …
Golf News & ToursThis bladed bunker shot pretty much ended the dream…
Golf News & ToursHere's the prize money payout for each golfer at th…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved